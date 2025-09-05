Kate Nuttall

Kate is known for her ability to build teams and bring passion and pride into the People function. She encourages all people interactions to be made stronger and more impactful through courage, empathy and kindness.

Throughout a distinguished career in human resources, Kate has held roles at some of Australia’s – and the world’s – most iconic brands, including Qantas, NAB, Mondelez, George Western Foods, and Air New Zealand.

Kate is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s IWF Fellows Program, and holds a Masters of Human Resources Management from the University of Western Australia, and a Graduate Diploma in Industrial Relations and a Bachelor of Business from Victoria University.