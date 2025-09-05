Jacquie Quinn

Jacquie has been a key contributor to Australian Tennis since 2011, initially joining as Senior Legal Counsel before advancing to her current role as Chief Legal Officer. She has been a member of the Executive Team since 2016.

As a lawyer who has worked both in private practice and inhouse, she has significant experience across commercial transactions and corporate governance.

Jacquie is a distinguished Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Her involvement with tennis began at age six with lessons at her local club. She is passionate about creating a playful world for everyone through our sporting activities and events.