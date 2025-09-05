Elizabeth Minogue

Ms Minogue grew up playing tennis in country New South Wales. She spent a number of years with Fox Sports in the USA and is passionate about sports content, digital and experience-driven marketing.

Currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Virgin Australia, Ms Minogue has also held executive roles at REA group where she was Executive General Manager for Media, Marketing and Content at Foxtel Media.

Ms Minogue is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Chief Executive Women, sits on the board of Marketplacer Ltd and was previously Deputy Chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau.