Mr Bisa has extensive experience in property development, construction, hospitality and financial services industries. He has been the Managing Director of Bisa Property since 1999, developing landmark projects in NSW, Qld and the ACT.

He is also Managing Director of Bisa Hotels, overseeing operations of award-winning hospitality venues in the ACT, and has experience in financial markets. Prior to his appointment to the Tennis Australia Board, Mr Bisa served as the President of Tennis ACT from 2015 to 2019 and had been a non-executive director since 2012.

During this period Mr Bisa oversaw the physical and financial transformation of the ACT International Tennis Centre, increased grassroots participation in the sport, as well as promoting and supporting flagship international competitions in the region. Mr Bisa, a lifelong tennis lover, is father to two enthusiastic junior players.