Craig Tiley

Craig joined Tennis Australia in 2005 as Director of Tennis and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2013. A passionate player since childhood, Craig became an award-winning coach who has helped develop players at the highest level.

He was named US National Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2003, and served as the South African Davis Cup captain from 1998-2001. As the Director of Tennis/National Championship Head Coach at the University of Illinois, Craig led Illinois to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship in 2003. He was inducted into the US Collegiate Hall of Fame in 2010.

He serves as the Chair of the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports (COMPPS) in Australia (since 2019) and is on the Boards of Safety Culture (since 2020) and Rising (Melbourne’s International Arts Festival) (since 2019).