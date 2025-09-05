Catherine Tanna

Catherine has more than 30 years’ experience in the resources, oil and gas, power generation and retailing sectors. Director of Bechtel and Chair of Bechtel Australia. Independent Non-executive Director of BHP since April 2022 and chairs the Sustainability Committee. Managing Director of Energy Australia (2014-21).

She has had senior executive roles with Shell and BG Group with responsibility for international operations across Africa, North Asia, Russia, North America, Latin America and Australia. Board of the Reserve Bank of Australia (2011-21), Advisory Board of Fujitsu Australia (2022-25). Director of the Business Council of Australia (2016-21).