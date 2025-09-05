Alan Sharvin

An accomplished technology executive with more than 20 years’ experience, Alan has driven technology transformation, business growth, and digital innovation across complex, multi-channel enterprises.

He has a proven ability to execute large-scale transformation and optimise customer experiences, blending technology, product leadership, and data-driven insight to deliver sustained commercial and customer outcomes.

Most recently, as CIO at Tabcorp, Alan led enterprise-wide technology transformation following the demerger of The Lottery Corporation, reshaping platforms, operating models, and delivery capability at scale.

Previously, he led Digital Product & Technology at Reece, with direct accountability for digital and customer experience strategy and execution.

Earlier in his career, Alan held senior technology and product leadership roles at Sportsbet and AGL, building and scaling high-performing teams, platforms, and customer-centric capabilities in fast-paced, outcome-driven environments.