Super 10s - South Australia
Discover and participate in South Australia's Super 10s program this upcoming summer.
Super 10s is a competition for the up and coming 10 and under Tennis players within South Australia. This development program allows the best 10&U players to come together and enjoy competitive match play against their peers in a fun team environment while receiving on-court assistance and tactical guidance from our Super 10s coaches.
Super 10s is targeted to advanced 10&U players who are already showing a good level of commitment to the sport with regular coaching and competitions.
Athletes who are selected in the Super 10s program may aim to transition later on into our 11&U Zone squads and Tennis Australia’s National Development Squads regrouping the Top State boys and girls aged 11 years old and above.
Super 10s Summer Season 2025/2026
Selection Day: Sunday November 16th 2025
Location: Tennis World Millswood
Times:
- Girl's session: 8.30am - 10.30am
- Boy's session: 11.00am - 1.30pm
Registrations close Sunday 26th Oct, 2025 at 5pm. Registrations will not be accepted after this date.
Season dates
Super 10s Summer Season is run over 5 rounds on Sunday mornings during Term 4, 2025 and 1, 2026, between 10am and 2pm.
Super 10s will not clash with local weekend tournaments such as JDS and Green Ball JT Tournaments so you can do both.
Season dates:
- Nov 30 2025
- Dec 7 2025
- 8 Feb 2026
- 22 February 2026
- 1 March 2026
- 29 March 2026 (Back-up date)
Cost
A total cost of $300 for the season (10 rounds over 5 dates) and $15 for the Selection Day.
Eligibility criteria
Super 10s is targeted to competitive 10&U boys and girls who are already committed to their tennis and playing competitions. Eligible players need to be 10 years old or under by December 31st 2025. This competition is not suitable for beginners or kids aged under 8 years old.
Key competencies (with green ball)
- Able to consistently serve overhead from the baseline. Continental grip desirable.
- Experience in playing local competitions and tournaments in Green ball.
- Rally crosscourt for 10–15 shots with spin. Use acceptable grips for Forehand & Backhands
- Able to play a competitive tennis match: know where to stand in singles and doubles, knows how to score etc.
- Able to move efficiently to sustain a rally on a full-size court.
- Display independence; pack their own bag for matches and practice, warm-up routine and able to play a match.
Selection process
Participants need to register to the Challenge Day (see above). They will be invited for a 2-hour session during which they will compete against other players in their respective age group. Our Super 10’s Coaches, will evaluate their skills and competitiveness on the day. Up to 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected from the challenge day to compete in the Super 10s season.
The selection will be based on the following criteria:
- Meet eligibility criteria
- Recent tournament & competition results in Green or Yellow balls
- Competencies (as listed above)
- Overall competitiveness and results during the challenge day
- Attitude and behaviours — efforts, focus, sportsmanship.
Program attendance
While we understand players can be occasionally absent for various reasons (sickness, family trip etc.). Players who are selected are expected to show full commitment to the program for the whole season.