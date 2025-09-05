Super 10s - South Australia

Super 10s is a competition for the up and coming 10 and under Tennis players within South Australia. This development program allows the best 10&U players to come together and enjoy competitive match play against their peers in a fun team environment while receiving on-court assistance and tactical guidance from our Super 10s coaches.

Super 10s is targeted to advanced 10&U players who are already showing a good level of commitment to the sport with regular coaching and competitions.

Athletes who are selected in the Super 10s program may aim to transition later on into our 11&U Zone squads and Tennis Australia’s National Development Squads regrouping the Top State boys and girls aged 11 years old and above.