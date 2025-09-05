Tennis Australia's Volunteer Delivered Programs are designed for affiliated tennis venues where a qualified tennis coach is not available. These programs provide people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to learn and enjoy tennis in a fun, safe, inclusive and welcoming environment.

Facilitated by passionate volunteers (referred to as deliverers), the programs make it easy to get started. Tennis Australia provides comprehensive support, resources and guidance to help deliverers facilitate engaging sessions that build skills, confidence and a love of the game.

Whether you're looking to introduce something new to your club or a volunteer ready to facilitate, learn how to bring these fun, inclusive programs to your community.