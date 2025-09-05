Give your players a shot at $1 million
Host a 1 Point Slam event and give your players the chance to shine. The best amateurs could earn their place at AO26 — and play for the $1,000,000 prize.
Frequently asked questions
Community Events
Any affiliated club, association or venue, TA Coach Member or TA Partner School can host a 1 Point Slam. You can register your interest to host a 1 Point Slam by completing the EOI form at www.tennis.com.au/one-point-slam/venue-eoi between Thursday 30 October and Wednesday 5 December 2025.
No. Only clubs, associations or venues affiliated to their State Member Association alongside Tennis Australia Coach members or Partner Schools can apply to run a 1 Point Slam.
Anyone at the venue can run the 1 Point Slam.
We will simply provide the draw to your organiser and they can oversee the running of the event at your venue. They will likely need assistance on the day with other tasks including managing the flow of players on court, perhaps overseeing a BBQ and music to make the most of it.
All of these will be included in the ‘How To’ guide once a venue is confirmed.
We love everyone to get along in tennis so our first piece of advice is for the Club and Coach to work together to run the best possible 1 Point Slam event.
Coaches and Clubs can run separate events.
Only winners from a Coach-run event at an affiliated venue will be eligible to enter the State Championships and only an affiliated venue is eligible for the $50,000 tennis grant.
Yes, you can approach an affiliated Club or TA Coach member to run a 1 Point Slam on behalf of the school. This could be hosted either on your courts at the school or at the affiliated venue.
Yes, you can host your event at a time that you think works best for your members or the local community noting that many may want to participate who are not regular club or venue users or members.
Yes, you can run multiple events although we would recommend against this to maximise the impact of your event. Leveraging the sense of one opportunity, one shot will help to build anticipation and excitement for your event.
Event format and requirements
We would advise that you allow approximately 45 minutes per each 32 draw you run. So, if you have 4 x 32 draws running on 4 courts and then have your final 32 running on your main court, then you should allow for 90-120 minutes in total.
There is no restriction on a draw size, it will be down to how you want to run the event. You could have a 128-draw split into 4 sections of 32 played across 4 courts with the final 32 coming together on your main court at the club or venue.
Once approved you will receive our ‘How to” guide which will provide practical advice on how to run a great 1 Point Slam
For the best experience for everyone involved, a minimum draw size of 8 will be required for the event to be deemed eligible to have the winner progress into the State Championships and the club into the Host ballot.
Yes, every player at a Community event is permitted 2 serves. The only exception will be if a former ATP or WTA professional chooses to enter your event, then they will only be granted 1 serve.
If you have spare courts you may set them up for players to warm up on, however once they are on the court for their match they are not permitted any warm up time.
None. We will do all the work for you. Simply register to host a 1 Point Slam, once your application is approved, you will be sent the details on how to host and promote your event. Once all of your entries are in, you will receive the draw and the rest is over to you.
The Rules and Regulations describe how event hosts organise the tournaments, including eligibility, draw format, match rules and scheduling.
The Community 1 Point Slam events are run as elimination competitions in local clubs and schools across Australia.
By entering the 1 Point Slam, you agree to the following conditions listed in the Terms and Conditions.
If you have any questions, please email onepointslam@tennis.com.au
Eligibility and grants
Any affiliated venue, club or school who hosts a community 1 Point Slam event between 7 November-18 December will be eligible to win the $50,000 tennis grant.
All players in the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw event at Melbourne Park will represent a club or venue. The corresponding club to the player who wins the tournament will win the $50,000 tennis grant.
Simply register, then host a 1 Point Slam. Your club will go into the draw to be represented by one of the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw players.
The eight amateur players who win their respective State Championships and progress directly into the 1 Point Slam Main Draw event at Melbourne Park will represent the club or venue that which they won the community 1 Point Slam. They will each win a guaranteed $5000 tennis grant for their host.
For example, if the player who won the Melba Tennis Club in Canberra 1 Point Slam wins the ACT State Championships, they would play for Melba Tennis Club in the Main Draw event. If an amateur is one of the eight qualifiers in the 1 Point Slam Main Draw, they will be able to nominate the club that they represent.
For clubs who are not represented by an Amateur, the other players in the Main Draw will play for them. These clubs will be drawn in two stages. 32 will be drawn on 23 December 2025 and all remaining clubs will be drawn on 14 January.