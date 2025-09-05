Simply register, then host a 1 Point Slam. Your club will go into the draw to be represented by one of the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw players.

The eight amateur players who win their respective State Championships and progress directly into the 1 Point Slam Main Draw event at Melbourne Park will represent the club or venue that which they won the community 1 Point Slam. They will each win a guaranteed $5000 tennis grant for their host.

For example, if the player who won the Melba Tennis Club in Canberra 1 Point Slam wins the ACT State Championships, they would play for Melba Tennis Club in the Main Draw event. If an amateur is one of the eight qualifiers in the 1 Point Slam Main Draw, they will be able to nominate the club that they represent.

For clubs who are not represented by an Amateur, the other players in the Main Draw will play for them. These clubs will be drawn in two stages. 32 will be drawn on 23 December 2025 and all remaining clubs will be drawn on 14 January.