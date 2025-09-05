Graham Bradley AM

Mr Bradley has been a professional company director and chairman since he retired after eight years as CEO of listed investment management and services group Perpetual in 2003. He was previously national managing partner and CEO of Australian law firm Blake Dawson (now Ashurst).

Mr Bradley’s directorships have included several leading listed companies, as well as major multinational, governmental and non-profit organisations. He is currently Chair of Shine Justice Limited, Virgin Australia International Holdings, Waveconn Group Holdings Management Pty Ltd, Lighthouse Industries Holdings Pty Ltd and Infrastructure NSW. He also devotes time to a range of public policy roles and philanthropic interests.Mr Bradley is a director of the Australian European Business Council, the State Library of NSW Foundation and is Chair of the Ensemble Theatre.

A lifelong and devoted tennis fan who plays at least twice a week, Mr Bradley recalls watching his Davis Cup heroes on a black and white television.