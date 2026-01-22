Player pathway
Queensland’s next generation of tennis talent is already building skills across the state – from first rallies in local clubs to athletes preparing for national and international competition.
Grassroots to Grand Slam
Going professional takes more than talent. It requires the right support, training and opportunities delivered through Queensland’s coaches, competitions and performance programs. The Player Development Pathway connects those opportunities, guiding players to the right environment to compete and progress.
Local programs, tournaments and teams link directly into the national pathway and ultimately the professional game. Every tennis journey is unique, so the pathway is designed to be flexible rather than linear. It offers three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – allowing players of all ages and abilities to join at any stage. Playing opportunities are suggested based on a player’s UTR Rating, ensuring each step is tailored to their development.
- Team
- Tournament
- Programs
Team-Based Pathway
What is it? Athletes train and compete together in a collective environment, fostering peer learning, camaraderie, mentorship and a sense of belonging during development.
Why this pathway? Train and compete with a supportive cohort that drives motivation, collaboration, a sense of community and shared learning. Highly valuable for development during early stages of competitive tennis.
Experience
R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating
Immerse
1-9 UTR Rating
Accelerate
5-11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Tournament-Based Pathway
What is it? Structured progression through match-play competitions – from local events such as the Macca’s Junior Development Series to national and international tours including the De Minaur Junior Tour and ITF Juniors. Designed to build experience, rankings, resilience and exposure to tournament environments.
Why this pathway? Test technical, physical and mental readiness under pressure – gain match experience across formats and transition into national squads and professional ranks.
Experience
R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating
Immerse
1-9 UTR Rating
Accelerate
5-11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Program-Based Pathway
What is it? Structured, curriculum-driven coaching frameworks that layer technical, physical, mental and character development in a holistic, age-appropriate progression.
Why this pathway? Comprehensive, long-term development roadmap that systematically builds competencies across multiple dimensions – not limited to competition or team dynamics – from grassroots to pro tennis.
Experience
R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating
Immerse
1-9 UTR Rating
Accelerate
5-11 UTR programs
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Programs to help take the next step
Explore our training programs and resources designed to equip you with the knowledge, networks and accreditation to support future champions with confidence.
Looking to become a performance coach?
