Performance

Queensland has a proud history of producing world‑class players. From local clubs to the global stage, discover the opportunities to train, compete and take your game to the next level.
Male player prepares a backhand return

Player pathway

Queensland’s next generation of tennis talent is already building skills across the state – from first rallies in local clubs to athletes preparing for national and international competition.

Queensland Player Pathway Infographic

Grassroots to Grand Slam

Going professional takes more than talent. It requires the right support, training and opportunities delivered through Queensland’s coaches, competitions and performance programs. The Player Development Pathway connects those opportunities, guiding players to the right environment to compete and progress.  

Local programs, tournaments and teams link directly into the national pathway and ultimately the professional game. Every tennis journey is unique, so the pathway is designed to be flexible rather than linear. It offers three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – allowing players of all ages and abilities to join at any stage. Playing opportunities are suggested based on a player’s UTR Rating, ensuring each step is tailored to their development.

Team-Based Pathway

What is it? Athletes train and compete together in a collective environment, fostering peer learning, camaraderie, mentorship and a sense of belonging during development. 

Why this pathway? Train and compete with a supportive cohort that drives motivation, collaboration, a sense of community and shared learning. Highly valuable for development during early stages of competitive tennis.

Experience

R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating

Coloured Ball Competitions
Coloured Ball - just the balls

Perform

11+ UTR Rating

Davis Cup

Davis Cup

Billie Jean King Cup

Billie Jean King Cup

Tournament-Based Pathway

What is it? Structured progression through match-play competitions – from local events such as the Macca’s Junior Development Series to national and international tours including the De Minaur Junior Tour and ITF Juniors. Designed to build experience, rankings, resilience and exposure to tournament environments. 

Why this pathway? Test technical, physical and mental readiness under pressure – gain match experience across formats and transition into national squads and professional ranks.

Experience

R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating

Coloured Ball Competitions
Coloured Ball - just the balls

Program-Based Pathway

What is it? Structured, curriculum-driven coaching frameworks that layer technical, physical, mental and character development in a holistic, age-appropriate progression.

Why this pathway? Comprehensive, long-term development roadmap that systematically builds competencies across multiple dimensions – not limited to competition or team dynamics – from grassroots to pro tennis.

Experience

R1-G3 Coloured Ball Rating

Talent Hubs

Tennis Australia micro logo
Coloured Ball Competitions
Coloured Ball - just the balls

Immerse

1-9 UTR Rating

Super 10s
Super 10s

Perform

11+ UTR Rating

National Tennis Academy

Tennis Australia micro logo

Players with Disability Pathways

Discover tennis performance pathways for Players with Disability (PWD), including classifications, rankings, and national and international tournaments.
Learn more
two female wheelchair tennis players hug after a game

Talent Hubs for performance

Backed by Tennis Australia’s expertise and vision, these hubs give Australia’s brightest young players access to high-performance coaching and tailored programs.

Explore Talent Hubs
October 3: Shawn Lyu in finals action during the Green Ball competition at Henley South Tennis Club in Adelaide on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/DAVID MARIUZ