Going professional takes more than talent. It requires the right support, training and opportunities delivered through Queensland’s coaches, competitions and performance programs. The Player Development Pathway connects those opportunities, guiding players to the right environment to compete and progress.

Local programs, tournaments and teams link directly into the national pathway and ultimately the professional game. Every tennis journey is unique, so the pathway is designed to be flexible rather than linear. It offers three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – allowing players of all ages and abilities to join at any stage. Playing opportunities are suggested based on a player’s UTR Rating, ensuring each step is tailored to their development.