South Tennis League
Play across Brisbane’s southern suburbs in a regional league offering junior and adult fixtures, team formats and representative pathways.
About the league
The South Tennis League is a regional inter-club competition across Brisbane’s southern suburbs. It offers weekly fixtures for juniors and adults, with grading based on UTR and team performance.
Players may also be selected for representative events including the Queensland State League Final, Duncan Thompson Cup and Alder Cup.
Eligibility and league criteria
Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline.
Competition schedule and formats
Junior fixtures
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Season start
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Wed 19 Feb
|Sat 1 Mar
|Sat 24 May
|5, 12, 19 April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Wed 28 May
|Sat 7 June
|Sat 30 Aug
|28 June, 5 & 12 July
|Season 3
|Sun 24 Aug
|Wed 27 Aug
|Sat 6 Sept
|Sat 29 Nov
|20 & 27 Sept, 4 Oct
Thursday night adult fixtures
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Season start
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Thu 20 Feb
|Thu 27 Feb
|Thu 22 May
|10 & 17 April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Thu 29 May
|Thu 5 June
|Thu 28 Aug
|3 June, 10 July
|Season 3
|Sun 24 Aug
|Thu 28 Aug
|Thu 11 Sept
|Thu 4 Dec
|25 Sept, 2 Oct
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre.