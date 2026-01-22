Clubs and facilities

Clubs & Facilities resources
Support for Queensland clubs and venues
Tennis in Queensland is more than a sport – it’s a community builder. We’re here to help every club and facility deliver great tennis experiences, inclusive spaces and sustainable growth.
Resources to manage and grow your club
Behind every great tennis experience is a well-run club and a well-maintained venue. Explore practical resources to help you create a welcoming club culture, manage your facilities and deliver a vibrant place to play.
Prepare for more ways to play
Featuring simpler rules, smaller courts, shorter racquets and slower balls, these emerging racquet and paddle sports are dynamic, fun and easy to pick up – perfect for players of all ages and abilities to start engaging with racquet sports.
Explore the equipment and court modifications needed to help you bring these exciting sports to your club and grow your player base.