Affiliate with Tennis Queensland

Join a statewide network supporting tennis clubs, centres and venues – with access to funding, endorsed programs, insurance and expert guidance to help your club grow.

Benefits of affiliation

Affiliation connects your club to the people, programs and support that help tennis thrive. As an affiliated club, you’ll have access to:

From growing participation to managing day‑to‑day operations, we’re here to support your club’s journey.

Club systems and tools

Affiliation gives your club access to the digital systems, tools and operational support you need to manage members, competitions and day‑to‑day activity, including:

  • ClubSpark and MyTennis for membership and competition management
  • league and tournament administration tools
  • marketing assets, templates and signage support
  • facility planning and development guidance
  • invitations to workshops, summits and networking events
  • club development resources and Bounce eLearning modules.

For support with club systems and tools, contact your Tennis Development Officer.

Funding and grants

Affiliated clubs get priority access to funding – from local infrastructure upgrades to national participation initiatives. Whether you're applying for grants or planning long-term investment, we’ll help you find the right opportunities.

Facilities and technical advice

Planning a court upgrade or new build? Seeking advice on infrastructure or planning? Racquet Ready Queensland has information on this and much more for clubs and councils.

Support and protection

Affiliation includes comprehensive insurance cover – public liability, professional indemnity and personal accident – through the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program. You’ll also receive support for governance, club management and day-to-day operations.

Frequently asked questions

Affiliation is open to tennis clubs, centres, associations, schools, councils and venue operators across Queensland. If you deliver tennis in any form, you may be eligible.

New and emerging clubs can access tailored guidance from Tennis Development Officers, including help with governance, participation growth and facility planning.

Yes. Multi-use spaces and shared facilities can affiliate if they meet basic safety and program delivery standards. Tennis Queensland supports flexible venue models.

Once your registration is received, Tennis Queensland will review your details and connect you with a Tennis Development Officer. You’ll get access to systems, insurance, and onboarding resources.