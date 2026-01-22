Affiliate with Tennis Queensland
Join a statewide network supporting tennis clubs, centres and venues – with access to funding, endorsed programs, insurance and expert guidance to help your club grow.
Benefits of affiliation
Affiliation connects your club to the people, programs and support that help tennis thrive. As an affiliated club, you’ll have access to:
- insurance cover through the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program
- club funding and grants
- expert facility advice from our Court Tech team
- endorsed programs such as Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis and UTR match play
- mental health support through the White Cloud Foundation
- local guidance from your Tennis Development Officer.
From growing participation to managing day‑to‑day operations, we’re here to support your club’s journey.
Club systems and tools
Affiliation gives your club access to the digital systems, tools and operational support you need to manage members, competitions and day‑to‑day activity, including:
- ClubSpark and MyTennis for membership and competition management
- league and tournament administration tools
- marketing assets, templates and signage support
- facility planning and development guidance
- invitations to workshops, summits and networking events
- club development resources and Bounce eLearning modules.
For support with club systems and tools, contact your Tennis Development Officer.
Funding and grants
Affiliated clubs get priority access to funding – from local infrastructure upgrades to national participation initiatives. Whether you're applying for grants or planning long-term investment, we’ll help you find the right opportunities.
Facilities and technical advice
Planning a court upgrade or new build? Seeking advice on infrastructure or planning? Racquet Ready Queensland has information on this and much more for clubs and councils.
Support and protection
Affiliation includes comprehensive insurance cover – public liability, professional indemnity and personal accident – through the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program. You’ll also receive support for governance, club management and day-to-day operations.
Frequently asked questions
Affiliation is open to tennis clubs, centres, associations, schools, councils and venue operators across Queensland. If you deliver tennis in any form, you may be eligible.
New and emerging clubs can access tailored guidance from Tennis Development Officers, including help with governance, participation growth and facility planning.
Yes. Multi-use spaces and shared facilities can affiliate if they meet basic safety and program delivery standards. Tennis Queensland supports flexible venue models.
Once your registration is received, Tennis Queensland will review your details and connect you with a Tennis Development Officer. You’ll get access to systems, insurance, and onboarding resources.
National affiliation resources
These national tools complement your Queensland affiliation and offer additional support for club operations, insurance and program delivery.