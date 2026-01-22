Grants and funding
Funding programs, grants and vouchers to help Queensland tennis clubs and schools improve facilities, run activities and grow participation.
Supporting clubs to build, upgrade and grow
Whether you're resurfacing courts, installing lighting or expanding your club’s reach, these programs can help:
National Court Rebate Scheme (NCR) – Funding to build or upgrade courts and infrastructure.
State Government Grants – Infrastructure support and Play On! vouchers for eligible clubs and families.
Community Gambling Benefit Fund (GCBF) – One-off grants for community services, including sport and recreation.
Bringing tennis into schools
Schools play a key role in growing the game. These grants support tennis programs, facility upgrades and coach-led delivery:
Sporting Schools Grant
Grants for primary and secondary schools to deliver sport-based programs.
Kids Tennis Program Grant
Supports Hot Shots delivery in schools and clubs via qualified coaches.
Making tennis more accessible
From vouchers for families to grants for inclusive programs, these options help remove barriers to participation:
Play On! Sport Vouchers
Up to $200 for eligible children to participate in sport.
Australian Sports Foundation Grants
Funding to improve access to sport across diverse communities.
Health & Wellbeing Queensland Grants
Grants to support healthy, active communities.
Recovering after disaster
Sport and Recreation Disaster Recovery Program (SRDRP)
Support for clubs in disaster-declared areas.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred Grants
Personal hardship assistance for affected communities (March 2025).
Tennis Queensland Emergency Disaster Relief Fund
Fast-response funding for affiliates with significant damage from natural disasters.
Frequently asked questions
Start with something manageable. If you're a club volunteer or committee member, look at local council grants or the Community Gambling Benefit Fund — they’re straightforward and often support small upgrades. If you're unsure how to write an application, your Tennis Development Officer can help shape your project and guide you through the process.
Yes, but it depends on the funding rules. For example, you might use a local council grant for planning and apply for the National Court Rebate Scheme for construction. Just make sure each grant allows co-funding — check the guidelines or ask your Tennis Development Officer before applying.
You don’t need courts to get started. Many schools run Sporting Schools tennis programs using modified equipment indoors or on multipurpose surfaces. If you're planning to build or upgrade courts, speak with your Tennis Development Officer to map out next steps.
Grant rounds open and close throughout the year. To stay ahead:
- Bookmark the Queensland Government funding portal
- Follow Tennis Queensland on social media
- Ask your Tennis Development Officer to notify you when relevant grants open
If you’re planning a project, start gathering quotes and approvals now so you’re ready to apply when the next round opens.
Don’t rule yourself out too quickly. Some grants have flexible criteria or allow partnerships with schools, councils or other community groups. If you're unsure, contact us — we’ll help you assess your options and suggest alternatives.