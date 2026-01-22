- About
About Junior Team Tennis
Team tennis. Real matches. Real mates. Real growth.
Junior Team Tennis is Queensland’s pathway for kids aged 10-17 to compete in team formats – building confidence, match experience and regional pride. It’s where players learn to win and lose together, represent their region and build friendships that last beyond the court.
Whether it’s your first team or your 10th tournament, this is where the journey gets real.
What team tennis builds
Team tennis is more than just matches. It’s where kids grow – as players, teammates and people. Here’s what they take away from every season:
- Confidence
- Teamwork
- Resilience
- Pride
Where it fits in the pathway
Junior Team Tennis connects with Queensland’s official development pathway:
|Format
|Progression path
|Coloured Ball
|Bolt 2 Brisbane
|Macca's JDS
|Battle of the Sands
|Junior Tournament/ Open
|Junior Teams Carnival
|UTR
|State and national squads
Each format builds toward stronger competition, with team tennis offering a supportive step along the way.
Frequently asked questions
Most formats are for players aged 10-17. Some Coloured Ball events start younger.
No. Many events are open-entry or region-selected. UTR is used for seeding in higher-level formats.
Yes. Team tennis complements individual tournaments and helps players develop broader skills.
Selections vary by region. Some teams are nominated by coaches, others through local performance or interest.
Need help getting started?
Whether you’re a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.
About Battle of the Sands
Battle of the Sands is a regional team event for players from Metropolitan, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and South Queensland. It gives emerging juniors a chance to represent their region, compete in a team format and build match experience in a supportive environment.
Players are selected based on their performance in the Queensland JDS series – specifically those who placed third and fourth in their age group. The event is designed to reward consistency, sportsmanship, and potential, offering a meaningful next step in the junior pathway.
Format
Each region nominates two boys and two girls in each age group: 11/u, 13/u, 15/u, and 17/u. Teams compete across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles over two days in a round-robin format.
Each tie includes:
- Four singles matches
- Two doubles matches
- Two mixed doubles matches
Matches use Fast4 scoring: best of two sets, with a match tie-break if needed. Teams play two ties on Day 1 and one tie on Day 2.
Points systems
- Four points for a win
- Two points for a loss
- Three points for a draw
- Bonus: One point per rubber won
Tie outcomes are decided by rubbers won, then sets, then games. If still tied, the match is declared a draw. Final standings are based on total competition points, with head-to-head, sets and games used as tiebreakers.
Battle of the Sands sits between local JDS events and higher-level team competitions such as Junior Teams Carnival. It offers players who narrowly missed top JDS selection a valuable opportunity to compete, grow and represent their region in a team format.
For many, it’s also their first experience of team-based tennis beyond their home region – a key step in building confidence, resilience and readiness for future representative events.
How to enter
Players are selected by their region based on performance in the Queensland JDS series and coach input. If you're eligible, your regional coordinator will be in touch with all the details – no nomination required.
Rules and player guidelines
Battle of the Sands follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for junior team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more about the Code of Behaviour and Rules and Regulations.
About Junior Teams Carnival
The Junior Teams Carnival is Queensland’s biggest junior team event – a five-day celebration of tennis, teamwork and regional pride. Held each December, it brings together players from across the state (and beyond) to compete in a vibrant, inclusive environment that champions fair play, team spirit and personal growth.
With more than 300 players and 50+ teams, the carnival is more than just a tournament – it’s a chance to represent your region, build friendships and create lasting memories.
Format
- Team composition: Teams include a minimum of two boys and two girls and up to three of each.
- Match types: Players compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles across multiple ties.
- Equal participation: All players take part in an equal number of matches throughout the week.
- Scoring system: Matches are played using Fast4 scoring, designed to keep play fast, fair and fun.
- Tiered divisions: Teams compete in tiered divisions to ensure balanced matchups and a positive experience for all.
- Oncourt coaching: Coaches may provide live tactical advice and encouragement during matches, supporting player growth in real time.
- Beyond the court: The carnival also includes off-court activities, team bonding opportunities and awards for sportsmanship and team culture – because unless it’s positive, it’s pointless.
Event structure
- Day 1 – Arrival, check-in, team meetings, Opening Ceremony, round-robin matches begin
- Day 2 – Full day of round-robin matches
- Day 3 – Half-day matches and Tennis Celebration Day (activities, games, guest appearances)
- Day 4 – Round robin concludes, play-offs begin
- Day 5 – Finals and Closing Ceremony (medals, trophies, MVP awards)
Pathway and progression
The Junior Teams Carnival is the pinnacle of the Queensland junior team pathway. Players are selected from regional events such as Macca's JDS, Battle of the Border and Battle of the Sands, making it a key milestone for those progressing toward state and national representation.
It is also a chance for coaches and selectors to see players perform in a team setting – a valuable experience for anyone aiming to join squads or performance programs.
How to enter
Players are selected by their region based on performance, attitude and team fit. Each region manages its own nomination and selection process and eligible players will be contacted directly by their coordinator.
Selection criteria vary by region, typically based on UTR, event participation, and residency. Check your region’s Expression of Interest deadlines for details.
Rules and player guidelines
Junior Teams Carnival follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for junior team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more about the Code of Behaviour and Rules and Regulations.
Honour Roll
The carnival has a proud history dating back to 1987. Recent champions include:
- 2024 champion region: Gold Coast
- 2023 champion region: Metropolitan
- 2022 champion region: Gold Coast
- 2021: Cancelled (Covid-19)
- 2020: Cancelled (Covid-19)
- 2019 champion region: Metropolitan
- 2018 champion region: Metropolitan
- 2017 champion region: Metropolitan
- 2016 champion region: Metropolitan
- 2015 champion region: Metropolitan
Access the full honour roll 1987-2024 (PDF).
About Bolt 2 Brisbane
Bolt 2 Brisbane is Queensland’s Coloured Ball State Finals event, bringing together selected Orange and Green Ball players from across the state. Originally launched in 2019 as a South East Regional Challenge, it now includes teams from every region in Queensland.
The event celebrates development-stage tennis, giving young players a chance to represent their region, compete in a fun and inclusive environment, and contribute to their team’s overall success. Each region is represented with team uniforms, team managers and supervisors – creating a vibrant, supportive atmosphere for players and families alike.
Format
Bold 2 Brisbane encompasses four individual singles events:
- Orange Ball Girls Singles (10/u)
- Orange Ball Boys Singles (10/u)
- Green Ball Girls Singles (11/u)
- Green Ball Boys Singles (11/u)
Orange Ball format
- Draw: 16-player Monrad
- Scoring: First to four games
- Tie-break at 3-all (7-point)
- No-advantage scoring (receiver’s choice)
- Each match win earns one point for the region
- Bonus point awarded to the winner
Green Ball format
- Draw: Pools of four with semi-final and final playoffs, or 32-player Monrad (depending on entries)
- Scoring: First to fix games
- Tie-break at 5-all (seven-point)
- No-advantage scoring (receiver’s choice)
- Each match win earns one point for the region
- Bonus point awarded to the winner
Pathway and progression
Bold 2 Brisbane is a key milestone in the Coloured Ball pathway. It gives players a taste of representative tennis before transitioning to full-ball competition and events like the Junior Development Series.
Players who compete here are often identified for future team events such as Battle of the Sands or Junior Teams Carnival – making it a valuable step in their development journey.
How to enter
Each region is invited to nominate one team of four players per event. Selection is managed by the region and may be based on tournament results, points races, or coach input.
Players must:
- Have a valid Tennis ID
- Be aged 10/u (Orange Ball) or 11/u (Green Ball) as of 30 November 2025
- Not have represented their region in the 2025 QLD JDS Finals or Battle of the Sands.
Eligible players will be contacted directly by their regional coordinator.
Rules and player guidelines
Bolt 2 Brisbane follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for junior team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more about the Code of Behaviour and Rules and Regulations.
