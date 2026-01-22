Partner with us

Our partnerships are guided by Advantage Queensland 2027, which focuses on:

Tennis courts and facilities

Identify and support the building of fit‑for‑purpose infrastructure opportunities to drive much-needed court growth and meet community demand.

Tennis communities

Support and build capacity of our tennis stakeholder network to drive tennis participation.

Tennis competitions and pathways

Deliver a compelling competition experience that inspires participation.

Tennis coaches

Build and sustain a diverse, skilled coaching network that supports the evolving needs of the industry.

These pillars are supported by foundations in governance, financial sustainability, diversity, government relations and event leverage. By partnering with us, your organisation contributes directly to these priorities.