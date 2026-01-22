Partner with us

Work with Tennis Queensland to grow the game. From sponsorships to community partnerships, discover how you can support tennis across the state.

Why partner with Tennis Queensland

Boys singles winners pose with trophies at the QLD State Masters

Partnerships are essential to delivering tennis across Queensland. With your support we can expand participation, invest in facilities and create inclusive opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Together we strengthen clubs, nurture pathways and ensure tennis remains accessible statewide.

Strategic alignment

Our partnerships are guided by  Advantage Queensland 2027, which focuses on:

  • Tennis courts and facilities 
    Identify and support the building of fit‑for‑purpose infrastructure opportunities to drive much-needed court growth and meet community demand.

  • Tennis communities 
    Support and build capacity of our tennis stakeholder network to drive tennis participation.

  • Tennis competitions and pathways
    Deliver a compelling competition experience that inspires participation. 

  • Tennis coaches 
    Build and sustain a diverse, skilled coaching network that supports the evolving needs of the industry.

These pillars are supported by foundations in governance, financial sustainability, diversity, government relations and event leverage. By partnering with us, your organisation contributes directly to these priorities.

Opportunities for partners

We offer tailored partnership opportunities across:

  • Facilities
    Invest in courts and infrastructure that serve local communities statewide. 

  • Digital enablement
    Help us innovate and engage with players and fans through technology. 

Friends of Tennis

Government at all levels already invests in facilities, participation and community programs. By joining our Friends of Tennis, your organisation can stand alongside these supporters to help grow the game and build inclusive communities across the state. 

Get involved

Partnering with Tennis Queensland means more than sponsorship – it’s about shaping the future of tennis in our state. Together we can create thriving clubs, inclusive programs and pathways that inspire the next generation.

Partner with Tennis Queensland

Ready to make an impact? Get in touch to explore sponsorships, partnerships and community opportunities with Tennis Queensland. 

Contact us
Young players in Cairns wave behind a Macca's JDS series banner