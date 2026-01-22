Partner with us
Work with Tennis Queensland to grow the game. From sponsorships to community partnerships, discover how you can support tennis across the state.
Why partner with Tennis Queensland
Partnerships are essential to delivering tennis across Queensland. With your support we can expand participation, invest in facilities and create inclusive opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Together we strengthen clubs, nurture pathways and ensure tennis remains accessible statewide.
Strategic alignment
Our partnerships are guided by Advantage Queensland 2027, which focuses on:
Tennis courts and facilities
Identify and support the building of fit‑for‑purpose infrastructure opportunities to drive much-needed court growth and meet community demand.
Tennis communities
Support and build capacity of our tennis stakeholder network to drive tennis participation.
Tennis competitions and pathways
Deliver a compelling competition experience that inspires participation.
Tennis coaches
Build and sustain a diverse, skilled coaching network that supports the evolving needs of the industry.
These pillars are supported by foundations in governance, financial sustainability, diversity, government relations and event leverage. By partnering with us, your organisation contributes directly to these priorities.
Opportunities for partners
We offer tailored partnership opportunities across:
Community programs
Support initiatives for women and girls, schools, First Nations communities and inclusion programs for people with with all abilities.
Events
Connect with audiences through the Brisbane International, Billie Jean King Cup and the Queensland Tennis Awards.
- Facilities
Invest in courts and infrastructure that serve local communities statewide.
Digital enablement
Help us innovate and engage with players and fans through technology.
Friends of Tennis
Government at all levels already invests in facilities, participation and community programs. By joining our Friends of Tennis, your organisation can stand alongside these supporters to help grow the game and build inclusive communities across the state.
Get involved
Partnering with Tennis Queensland means more than sponsorship – it’s about shaping the future of tennis in our state. Together we can create thriving clubs, inclusive programs and pathways that inspire the next generation.