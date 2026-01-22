Meet the team

Meet Tennis Queensland’s Board, leadership team, staff and patrons – the people shaping tennis across our state.
Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Board of Directors

Our Board of Directors provides governance, oversight and strategic direction to ensure tennis thrives across Queensland.

Chairperson

Jane Prentice

Chairperson

Jane Prentice profile picture

Directors

Paul Horn

Deputy Chairperson

Paul Horn profile picture

Chris Freeman

Director

Chris Freeman profile picture

Lindi Deguera

Director

Lindi Deguera profile picture

Nicole Kenneally

Director

Nicole Kenneally profile picture

Richard Watson

Director

Richard Watson profile picture

Roanne Lemmon-Warde

Director

Roanne Lemmon-Warde profile picture

Robert Smeets

Director

Robert Smeets profile picture

Leadership team

Our leadership team is the executive group guiding Tennis Queensland’s strategy, operations and programs to grow the game across the state.

Cameron Pearson

Chief Executive Officer and Brisbane International Director

Meet Cameron
Cameron Pearson profile picture

Alena Wilson

Head of PR and Communications

Alena Wilson - profile picture

Darren Stoddart

General Manager, Infrastructure & Planning

Darren Stoddart profile picture

Matthew Richards

General Manager, Tennis

Matthew Richards profile picture

Shari Maxwell

General Manager, Corporate Services & Company Secretary

Shari Maxwell profile picture

Sheridan Adams

General Manager, Coaching & Competitive Play

Sheridan Adams profile picture

Tennis Queensland staff

Our staff deliver tennis across Queensland – from club support, coaching and development of facilities, marketing, business operations and the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Corporate services

Karina Howard

Business Support Coordinator

Karina Howard profile picture

Taylor Lawrence

Business Operations Coordinator

Taylor Lawrence profile picture

Coaching & Competitive Play

James Peach

Coach Programs Manager

James Peach profile picture

James Rapkins

Competitive Play Manager

James Rapkins profile picture

Jennifer Johnson

School Development Manager

Jennifer Johnson profile picture

Kelarnie Whalen

Coach Programs Coordinator

Kelarnie Whalen profile picture

Lauren Pierias

School Development Coordinator

Lauren Pierias profile picture

Nicola Olsen

Competitive Play Tournament Operations Lead

Nicola Olsen profile picture

Sharon Hoole

Competitive Pathways Administrator

Sharon Hoole profile picture

Victoria Mather

Coach & Pathways Lead

Victoria Mather profile picture

Facility Development

Michael Blomer

Head of Facility Development

Michael Blomer profile picture

PR, marketing & communications

Amelia Snell

Communication and Content Coordinator

Amelia Snell profile picture

Arnia Shortland

Marketing & Communications Lead

Arnia Shortland profile picture

Tennis Development

Anastasiia Artmonova

Club Development Officer - Metro

Anastasiia Artmonova profile picture

Aunty Roma Pregarc

First Nations Lead

Aunty Roma Preparc profile picture

Brooke Milner

Tennis Development Officer - North

Brook Milner profile picture

Christine McCoombes

Tennis Development Officer - Central QLD

Christine McCoombes profile picture

Jack Mellish

Tennis Development Officer - Sunshine Coast

Jack Mellish profile picture

Kellie Melia

Tennis Development Officer - Gold Coast

Kelly Melia profile picture

Lisa Caruana

Local Government Lead

Lisa Caruana profile picture

Nicholas Todorov

Manager, Clubs and Communities

Nicholas Todorov profile picture

Ryan Coffey

Regional Tennis Manager (North, Far North)

Ryan Coffey profile picture

Utsav Patel

Tennis Development Officer - South

Utsav Patel profile picture

Matthew Angel

Tennis Development Officer - Far North Queensland

Matthew Angel profile picture

Queenland Tennis Centre

Meet Tennis Queensland's team, which operates the Queensland Tennis Centre, set on the banks of the iconic Brisbane River at Tennyson.

Gareth Keating

Queensland Tennis Centre Manager

Gareth Keating profile picture

Casey Herbohn

QTC Tennis Operations Lead

Casey Herbohn profile picture

Holly Roper

QTC Business Operations Lead

Holly Roper profile picture

Reena Morar

QTC Junior Accounts Administrator

Renna Morar profile picture

Kaitlyn Banks

QTC Coaching and Fixtures Coordinator 

Kaitlyn Banks profile picture

Shani Silence

QTC Facilities Maintenance Lead

Shani Sillence profile picture

Company members & patron

Our regional members and patron, the Governor of Queensland, provide representation and support for Tennis Queensland.

Patron

Her Excellency the Honourable Jeannette Young

Governor of Queensland

Meet Her Excellency
Jeannette Young profile picture

Company members

Adon Kronk

Sunshine Coast

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Ben Cooper

Metro

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Carmen Rafter

South

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Glen Bowe

Gold Coast

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Jason Reynolds

Sunshine Coast

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Ken Laffey

Metro

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Leanne Evans

Gold Coast

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Lesley Murree

Central

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Mark Bloomfield

Metro

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Murray Whitbread

Central

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Paula Simpson

North

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Steve Merker

North

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Steven Miller

Metro

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Wayne Fielder

Far North

Tennis Queensland staff pose at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Contact us

Tell us what your enquiry is about and we’ll get back to you soon.

Send a message
Tennis Queensland staff group photo at an event