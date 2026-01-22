Meet the team

- Board
- Leadership
- Staff
- Queensland Tennis Centre
- Members & Patron
Board of Directors
Our Board of Directors provides governance, oversight and strategic direction to ensure tennis thrives across Queensland.
Chairperson
Directors
Leadership team
Our leadership team is the executive group guiding Tennis Queensland’s strategy, operations and programs to grow the game across the state.
Tennis Queensland staff
Our staff deliver tennis across Queensland – from club support, coaching and development of facilities, marketing, business operations and the Queensland Tennis Centre.
Corporate services
Coaching & Competitive Play
Facility Development
PR, marketing & communications
Tennis Development
Queenland Tennis Centre
Meet Tennis Queensland's team, which operates the Queensland Tennis Centre, set on the banks of the iconic Brisbane River at Tennyson.
Company members & patron
Our regional members and patron, the Governor of Queensland, provide representation and support for Tennis Queensland.