Tennis court hire

Hire a court for a casual hit at one of more than 350 clubs and 1400 courts across Queensland. Choose verified venues with hard, grass and synthetic surfaces, flexible time slots and locations available statewide. 

Tennis coaching

Find one of our 306 qualified coaches at clubs and venues across Queensland to learn the basics or level up your game. Individual and group coaching programs are available statewide.

Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse

Join high-energy, fun workouts for all skill levels, from tennis novice to tennis pro, at local clubs across Queensland. Choose from Lite, Classic, Play or Max – look out for free trials to get started.

Hot Shots Tennis

Book a Hot Shots Tennis session at one of more than 200 Queensland venues and watch your child develop skills, confidence and a life‑long love for tennis. Sessions are designed for your child’s age and ability. Free trials are available at participating venues.

AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix

These fun activity‑based sessions at clubs across Queensland help kids stay active, build confidence and learn new tennis skills over the school holidays.

Why play with Tennis Queensland?

Verified venues and coaches

Statewide locations

Safe, inclusive programs

Backed by Tennis Australia

How to Find, Book and Play in QLD

Search by location

Filter by court, coach or program

Contact the coach or book via the club

Get playing

Frequently asked questions

Booking a court is quick and flexible – simply enter your suburb or postcode, choose a venue and select a time that suits you.

Many clubs offer instant online payment and PIN‑code access, so you can unlock the court and start playing without needing to contact the venue. Book a court.

Coaching, Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis and AO Holiday Programs are available at hundreds of venues across the state. You can filter by age, skill level or program type to find a session that suits your goals through Find a coachFind Hot Shots Tennis or Find Cardio Tennis.

Yes – many venues offer accessible courts, ramps, inclusive coaching and modified equipment to support safe and enjoyable play. If you have specific access needs, it’s best to contact your chosen venue so they can help tailor the experience and recommend suitable programs.

Absolutely. Adult beginner lessons are available statewide and are designed to help you build confidence at your own pace. You can choose group coaching for a social, supportive environment or one‑on‑one lessons for more personalised instruction through Find a coach.

If rain, storms or extreme heat impact your session, your club will get in touch with options to reschedule or receive a credit. Each venue manages weather differently, so check your confirmation email or contact the club if conditions change on the day.

Yes – tennis is thriving across regional and remote communities, with coaching, Hot Shots, Cardio Tennis and holiday programs available statewide. Many smaller clubs offer flexible session times and community‑run programs, which you can search for using Find a coach or Book a court.

Venues across the state offer hard, grass and synthetic courts, with some clubs providing shaded or cushioned surfaces ideal for warmer conditions. If you prefer a specific surface for comfort or training, you can check availability through Book a court.

Yes – these fast‑growing racquet sports are available at selected venues and are great for social players or anyone wanting a fun, high‑energy workout. You can explore participating clubs through More ways to play.

Competitions are available for juniors, adults and social players with pathways that progress from local fixtures to state‑level events. You can join a weekly league, enter a tournament or explore the different pathways through Compete in Queensland.

Clubs are at the heart of the game. Book a court, meet your team and learn how local clubs across the state are building stronger tennis communities.

