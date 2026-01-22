Where school tennis gets competitive
From cheering classmates to state-level match points, these tournaments give Queensland students a chance to play as a team, wear school colours and chase something bigger.
Whether it’s a first taste of competition at the Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup, the camaraderie of Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis, or the inclusive spirit of the All Abilities School Cup, school tournaments are where players discover what it means to represent.
Ready to represent Queensland
For students chasing something bigger than a win – this is where school tennis sparks state pride and national ambition.
The journey starts with regional trials, coordinated by School Sport Queensland.
- Students aged 10 to 12 years trial for primary pathways such as the Bruce Cup.
- Students aged 13 to 19 years trial for secondary pathways such as the Pizzey Cup.
From region to state to national, this pathway gives young athletes the chance to test themselves against the nation’s best.