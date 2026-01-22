School tournaments

Queensland school tennis starts with tournament play – where students compete, represent their school and launch into state and national pathways.
Girls champion team with trophies and medals

Where school tennis gets competitive

From cheering classmates to state-level match points, these tournaments give Queensland students a chance to play as a team, wear school colours and chase something bigger. 

Whether it’s a first taste of competition at the Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup, the camaraderie of Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis, or the inclusive spirit of the All Abilities School Cup, school tournaments are where players discover what it means to represent.

Know the rules. Play with respect.

Every player, parent and school has a role in creating a fair and respectful tennis environment. Review the Code of Behaviour and competition rules before you hit the court.

Four young female tennis players high five over a net on court

Ready to represent Queensland

For students chasing something bigger than a win – this is where school tennis sparks state pride and national ambition. 

The journey starts with regional trials, coordinated by School Sport Queensland. 

  • Students aged 10 to 12 years trial for primary pathways such as the Bruce Cup. 
  • Students aged 13 to 19 years trial for secondary pathways such as the Pizzey Cup. 

From region to state to national, this pathway gives young athletes the chance to test themselves against the nation’s best. 

Resources for schools

Everything your school needs to get involved – from entry forms and event guides to key contacts and eligibility information.

