Ipswich Tennis League

Play locally, compete regionally. Ipswich’s interclub league connects players across six clubs with weekly fixtures and representative opportunities.

Banner for the Ipswich Tennis League

About the league 

The Ipswich Tennis League (ITL) is a regional inter-club competition involving six active clubs: 

  • Fred Daniel Tennis 
  • Baseline Tennis Club 
  • Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association 
  • Ipswich Girls Grammar School 
  • Ipswich Grammar School 
  • George Alder Tennis Club 

Weekly junior fixtures are held on Friday nights, with adult and representative opportunities available throughout the year.  

Players can also be selected for events such as the Duncan Thompson Cup, Alder Cup, Perrett Shield and the Queensland State League Final. 

Eligibility and league criteria 

Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.  
  
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.  
  
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline.  

Competition schedule and formats 

Junior fixtures

Season Entry deadline Grading date Season start Finals Non-playing dates
Season 1 Sun 16 Feb Wed 19 Feb Fri 28 Feb Fri 30 May 4, 11, 18, 26 April
Season 2 Sun 25 May Wed 28 May Fri 6 June Fri 29 Aug 27 June, 4 & 11 July
Season 3 Sun 24 Aug Wed 26 Aug Fri 6 Sept  Fri 28 Nov 19 & 26 Sept, 4 Oct

Representative event dates (Duncan Thompson Cup, Alder Cup, Perrett Shield) will be confirmed by Tennis Queensland. 

Resources

Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre. 

Other state leagues

Logan Tennis League

Logan Tennis League logo

South Tennis League

South Tennis League logo

Sunshine Coast Tennis League

Sunshine Coast Tennis League logo

Tennis Gold Coast League

Gold Coast Tennis League logo

Tennis Brisbane League

Brisbane Tennis League logo

Get ready to compete

Find your way into competitive play across Queensland. From your first league match to your next tournament, it’s easy to get started — and your Tennis ID opens the door to it all. 

Join a competition Learn about UTR rating
Female Queensland State players celebrating