Ipswich Tennis League
Play locally, compete regionally. Ipswich’s interclub league connects players across six clubs with weekly fixtures and representative opportunities.
About the league
The Ipswich Tennis League (ITL) is a regional inter-club competition involving six active clubs:
- Fred Daniel Tennis
- Baseline Tennis Club
- Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association
- Ipswich Girls Grammar School
- Ipswich Grammar School
- George Alder Tennis Club
Weekly junior fixtures are held on Friday nights, with adult and representative opportunities available throughout the year.
Players can also be selected for events such as the Duncan Thompson Cup, Alder Cup, Perrett Shield and the Queensland State League Final.
Eligibility and league criteria
Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline.
Competition schedule and formats
Junior fixtures
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Season start
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Wed 19 Feb
|Fri 28 Feb
|Fri 30 May
|4, 11, 18, 26 April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Wed 28 May
|Fri 6 June
|Fri 29 Aug
|27 June, 4 & 11 July
|Season 3
|Sun 24 Aug
|Wed 26 Aug
|Fri 6 Sept
|Fri 28 Nov
|19 & 26 Sept, 4 Oct
Representative event dates (Duncan Thompson Cup, Alder Cup, Perrett Shield) will be confirmed by Tennis Queensland.
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre.