The Ipswich Tennis League (ITL) is a regional inter-club competition involving six active clubs:

Fred Daniel Tennis

Baseline Tennis Club

Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association

Ipswich Girls Grammar School

Ipswich Grammar School

George Alder Tennis Club

Weekly junior fixtures are held on Friday nights, with adult and representative opportunities available throughout the year.

Players can also be selected for events such as the Duncan Thompson Cup, Alder Cup, Perrett Shield and the Queensland State League Final.