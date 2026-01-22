Volunteer with Tennis Queensland
Behind every match are the people who make it happen. No matter your skills or experience, there’s a place for you in our tennis family.
Start your volunteer journey
Right across Queensland, tennis thrives because of volunteers. Whether you’re cooking a BBQ, scoring a match, driving players, or welcoming families, you make tennis happen.
Volunteers create memorable moments for fans, players and communities across Queensland. By helping at your local club or supporting a major event, you’ll be part of the team that keeps tennis strong and welcoming for everyone.
Pathways to get involved
Event volunteering
Be part of the excitement at major tournaments and state events. Roles include:
- Drivers and player services
- Court services and ball crew support
- Event logistics and guest services
Club volunteering
Help your local club thrive by getting involved in the day‑to‑day activities that keep tennis running in your community. Whether you prefer being hands‑on, supporting events or helping behind the scenes, there’s a role for every skill set.
Common volunteer roles include:
- Canteen helper
- Committee member
- BBQ fundraiser
- Scorer or marshalling support
If you’re interested in delivering tennis programs as a volunteer, Tennis Australia provides resources and training to help you get started.
Why volunteer
Volunteering isn’t just about giving your time — it’s about being part of Queensland’s tennis family.
Inclusion and diversity
Volunteering is for everyone. Tennis Queensland is committed to creating welcoming clubs and events across the state — supporting women and girls, regional communities, and people from all backgrounds to be part of our tennis family.
Benefits of volunteering
Volunteering in Queensland clubs and events offers more than just giving back:
- Support your local club — from BBQs to fundraising, every role strengthens community.
- Learn new skills — from scoring to event logistics, volunteers gain confidence and experience.
- Be part of memorable events — from regional tournaments to the Brisbane International, volunteers help deliver world-class tennis in Queensland.
- Build friendships — connect with people across your region who share a love of the game.
Ask about volunteering
If you’re ready to get involved or want help finding the right volunteer role, we’re here to support you. Your Tennis Development Officer can guide you on how to start volunteering at your local club or at major events across Queensland.
Whether you’re exploring opportunities, unsure where your skills fit, or need help taking the first step, reach out and we’ll point you in the right direction.
Volunteer stories
