Honouring our life members
Recognising those whose extraordinary service and dedication have shaped tennis in Queensland.
Tennis Queensland life members
A life member of Tennis Queensland is an individual who has provided long, honourable and substantial service to the game or our organisation.
This esteemed status is reserved for those who have made significant and lasting contributions, demonstrating dedication and passion for the sport.
Life membership is a rare honour, with a maximum of 25 living recipients at any one time – highlighting the exceptional nature of this recognition.
Current life members are:
- Allan Harris
- Allen Smythe
- Ashley Cooper (dec)
- Barbara Laffey
- Bill Peel
- Charles Edwards (dec)
- Chris Freeman
- Col Blatch
- Daphne Fancutt (dec)
- E.A Crowther (dec)
- Frank Hennessy
- Frank Land (dec)
- Geoff Griffith (dec)
- Julie Cleverly
- Ivy Ham (dec)
- Keith Waugh (dec)
- Ken Laffey
- Lester Hancock (dec)
- Malcolm Anderson
- Maurice Philip
- Milton Rothman
- Murray Whitbread
- N.A Kratzman (dec)
- Rod Laver
- Ron Leahy (dec)
- Ross Rolfe
- Roy Emerson
- Stan Cuthbert
- Trevor Fancutt (dec)
- Vanette Tobin
- Vic Bayer
- V.C Gair (dec)
- W. Power (dec)