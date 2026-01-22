Club management

Fuel your club’s growth with smart planning, effective operations and a connected community — supported by Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia.
Tennis Clubs Managers and players on court

Programs that grow your people

Queensland clubs are full of people ready to do more — juniors keen to learn, volunteers with leadership potential, players curious about coaching. These programs give that potential a place to grow, with support from Tennis Queensland.

Affiliate with Tennis and enjoy the benefits

Comprehensive insurance cover

Be covered under the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program designed specifically for tennis environments – through Howden Australia.

Tailored resources and support

Help your club thrive with guidance from industry experts, practical tools and personalised assistance.

Funding and grant opportunities

Get support for your club's growth through Tennis Australia's facility funding program, National Court Rebate.

Development programs and incentives

Participate in exclusive programs and benefits that support your club's long-term success.

Professionally designed signage

Access the Online Signage Shop – a self-service portal for clubs to order professionally designed, customisable signage.

Court hire made easy

Upgrade your venue with automated gate access and court lighting solutions that make playing easier, safer and more enjoyable.

Learn about systems
A hand enters a PIN on the keypad to unlock the court gate.