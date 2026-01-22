Queensland Club Open Days

Across Queensland, clubs open their doors with free tennis, coaching and family fun — your invitation to connect, play and discover the game in your community.

Boy practising tennis on a court

About open days

Queensland club open days are your chance to step onto the court and experience tennis firsthand. Every year, clubs across the state welcome new players, families and volunteers.

Open days are about community, enjoyment and discovering tennis near you. 

What to expect at an open day

Every club designs its open day to be welcoming and fun, with activities for all ages. You can look forward to: 

 

Why volunteers make a difference

Open days aren’t just about tennis — they rely on volunteers to make them possible. By helping clubs welcome new faces and support activities, volunteers ensure every open day feels inclusive and connected.

Ask about open days

Have a question about open days, volunteering or your local club? We’re here to help.

