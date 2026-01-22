Queensland Club Open Days
Across Queensland, clubs open their doors with free tennis, coaching and family fun — your invitation to connect, play and discover the game in your community.
About open days
Queensland club open days are your chance to step onto the court and experience tennis firsthand. Every year, clubs across the state welcome new players, families and volunteers.
Open days are about community, enjoyment and discovering tennis near you.
What to expect at an open day
Every club designs its open day to be welcoming and fun, with activities for all ages. You can look forward to:
- Play for all ages — social tennis, friendly matchplay and Hot Shots Tennis coaching for juniors (4 to 16 years).
- Adult sessions — Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse and other fitness-focused activities.
- New experiences — try pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide.
- Community connection — meet coaches, families and volunteers in a welcoming club environment.
- Pathways to get involved — discover coaching programs, competitions and volunteering opportunities.
Activities vary by club but every open day is designed to be welcoming and fun.
Why volunteers make a difference
Open days aren’t just about tennis — they rely on volunteers to make them possible. By helping clubs welcome new faces and support activities, volunteers ensure every open day feels inclusive and connected.
Ask about open days
Have a question about open days, volunteering or your local club? We’re here to help.