Tennis Gold Coast League

Play in one of Queensland’s most established regional leagues, with vibrant club culture and weekly fixtures across the coast.

Banner for the Gold Coast Tennis League

About the league 

Tennis Gold Coast League is a long-running inter-club competition coordinated by Tennis Gold Coast – a not-for-profit association based at Queens Park Tennis Centre in Southport. The league includes weekly fixtures for juniors and adults, with divisions graded by team performance and UTR.  
  
Players may also be selected for regional events such as Shield Days, District Championships and Inter-School Challenges. 

Eligibility and league criteria 

Players should be members of a Tennis Queensland affiliated club within the Gold Coast region. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators. 

All competitions are endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. Eligible fixture results contribute to players’ UTR profiles, helping track and improve performance through consistent matchplay. 

To enter, speak with your club coordinator or contact Tennis Gold Coast directly before the season deadline. 

Competition schedule and formats 

  • Junior fixtures:
    Saturday morning team-based competitions across multiple age divisions. 

  • Adult fixtures:
    Saturday and weeknight formats including singles, doubles and mixed divisions. 

  • Representative events:
    Shield Days, District Championships and school-based competitions. 

For full fixture details, grading schedules, and club contacts, visit the Tennis Gold Coast website.

Resources

Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Tennis Gold Coast Match Centre.

Gold Coast – fixtures 2025 

PDF icon

