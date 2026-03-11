Tennis in Queensland schools

Flexible programs. Curriculum-ready resources. Fun for kids, simple for staff. Making it easy to deliver in schools statewide – no court required.
School children catching tennis balls

Make tennis part of your school day

Tennis is more than a sport – it builds movement skills, teamwork and confidence in every student. Our programs are easy to deliver, curriculum-aligned and supported by teacher resources, training and community engagement opportunities across Queensland.

Further support

If you or your school need more support, the following education partners offer guidance, resources and support.

ACHPER

Achper logo

APPA

APPA logo

ASPA

ASPA logo, tagline 'Australian Secondary Principals Association'

Be part of the Brisbane International

Exciting event roles for teachers and students at the Brisbane International, Pro Tour and other Summer of Tennis events. Find out about these unique experiences and be part of the action.

Ballkid at the brisbane International