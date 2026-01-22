Sunshine Coast Tennis League

Play in Queensland’s largest regional league, with more than 100 junior teams and 600 players across 25+ clubs.

About the league 

The Sunshine Coast Tennis League (SCTL) is a weekly regional fixtures competition involving 25 to 30 clubs across the Sunshine Coast. It showcases the best way to play tennis in the region – in teams.  
  
Over the past four years, the league has grown to include more than 100 junior teams and 600 players, with match-play opportunities for juniors and adults. 

Eligibility and league criteria 

Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.  
  
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.  
  
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline. 

Competition schedule and formats 

Junior fixtures

Season Entry deadline Grading date Season start Finals Non-playing dates
Season 1 Sun 16 Feb Tue 18 Feb 28-29 Feb 30-31 May All weekends in April
Season 2 Sun 25 May Tue 27 May 6-7 June 29-30 Aug Late June to mid-July
Season 3 Sun 24 Aug Tue 26 Aug 5-6 Sept  28-29 Nov Late Sept to early Oct

Monday night adult mixed 

Season Entry deadline Grading date Finals Non-playing dates
Season 1 Sun 16 Feb Mon 24 Feb 26 May 7, 14, 21 April
Season 2 Sun 25 May Mon 2 25 Aug 30 June, 7 July
Season 3 Sun 31 Aug Mon 8 Sept 1 Dec 22, 29 Sept

Resources

Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre. 

Other state leagues

