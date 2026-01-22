Sunshine Coast Tennis League
Play in Queensland’s largest regional league, with more than 100 junior teams and 600 players across 25+ clubs.
About the league
The Sunshine Coast Tennis League (SCTL) is a weekly regional fixtures competition involving 25 to 30 clubs across the Sunshine Coast. It showcases the best way to play tennis in the region – in teams.
Over the past four years, the league has grown to include more than 100 junior teams and 600 players, with match-play opportunities for juniors and adults.
Eligibility and league criteria
Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline.
Competition schedule and formats
Junior fixtures
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Season start
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Tue 18 Feb
|28-29 Feb
|30-31 May
|All weekends in April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Tue 27 May
|6-7 June
|29-30 Aug
|Late June to mid-July
|Season 3
|Sun 24 Aug
|Tue 26 Aug
|5-6 Sept
|28-29 Nov
|Late Sept to early Oct
Monday night adult mixed
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Mon 24 Feb
|26 May
|7, 14, 21 April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Mon 2
|25 Aug
|30 June, 7 July
|Season 3
|Sun 31 Aug
|Mon 8 Sept
|1 Dec
|22, 29 Sept
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre.