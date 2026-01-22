Coaching programs in Queensland

Build your skills, grow your business and connect with the tennis community — with programs to support every stage of your coaching journey.
Explore your coaching pathway

You play a vital role in growing tennis across Queensland — not just by delivering lessons, but by shaping players, building communities and leading the future of the sport.

Tennis Queensland’s coaching programs are here to support you at every stage. You might be working in a local club, running a tennis business, mentoring junior coaches or creating inclusive programs in schools — there’s a pathway designed for your goals.

These programs offer leadership development, formal qualifications, community impact and connection with coaches across the state. They’re built for Queensland — with local support, tailored development and real-world experience to help you thrive.

Why choose Tennis Queensland coaching programs

Queensland coaching support

Programs tailored to your region, goals and community — with local partnerships and development built for where you coach.

Career development pathways

Advance your coaching career through diplomas, summits and business-focused programs designed to help you grow and lead.

Inclusive coaching programs

Deliver tennis programs that welcome everyone — with tools for coaching in schools, clubs and diverse communities.

Leadership & industry access

Learn from experts across Tennis Australia, TAFE Queensland and the wider sport and education network.

Frequently asked questions 

You can study nationally recognised Diplomas of Sport through the Sports Diploma Hub in partnership with TAFE Queensland.

The Business Coach Summit and Advantage Coach programs offer practical tools, networking and business development support.

Yes — the Regional Coach Initiatives provide tailored support for coaches and clubs in regional Queensland.

The ATF Emirates Force for Good initiative helps coaches deliver inclusive tennis experiences for disadvantaged youth.

Advance your coaching career

Explore national accreditation to grow your skills and unlock new coaching opportunities.

Looking for your next coaching job?

Explore new coaching roles and opportunities in your state. Looking to hire? Post a vacancy on Tennis Australia's Coaches Job Board.

Development programs for women coaches

Tennis Queensland proudly supports the national women and girls programs, designed to inspire and empower women coaches at every stage of their journey. Through professional development opportunities, scholarships and a strong network of passionate mentors, we’re helping women across Queensland build confidence, sharpen their knowledge and lead with impact — on and off the court.

Safeguarding is every coach’s responsibility

Every kid deserves to enjoy tennis in a positive, child-safe environment. Understand your role and key responsibilities to make sure our young players continue to shine.​

