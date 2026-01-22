Explore your coaching pathway
You play a vital role in growing tennis across Queensland — not just by delivering lessons, but by shaping players, building communities and leading the future of the sport.
Tennis Queensland’s coaching programs are here to support you at every stage. You might be working in a local club, running a tennis business, mentoring junior coaches or creating inclusive programs in schools — there’s a pathway designed for your goals.
These programs offer leadership development, formal qualifications, community impact and connection with coaches across the state. They’re built for Queensland — with local support, tailored development and real-world experience to help you thrive.
Why choose Tennis Queensland coaching programs
Frequently asked questions
You can study nationally recognised Diplomas of Sport through the Sports Diploma Hub in partnership with TAFE Queensland.
The Business Coach Summit and Advantage Coach programs offer practical tools, networking and business development support.
Yes — the Regional Coach Initiatives provide tailored support for coaches and clubs in regional Queensland.
The ATF Emirates Force for Good initiative helps coaches deliver inclusive tennis experiences for disadvantaged youth.
Development programs for women coaches
Tennis Queensland proudly supports the national women and girls programs, designed to inspire and empower women coaches at every stage of their journey. Through professional development opportunities, scholarships and a strong network of passionate mentors, we’re helping women across Queensland build confidence, sharpen their knowledge and lead with impact — on and off the court.