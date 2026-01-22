You play a vital role in growing tennis across Queensland — not just by delivering lessons, but by shaping players, building communities and leading the future of the sport.

Tennis Queensland’s coaching programs are here to support you at every stage. You might be working in a local club, running a tennis business, mentoring junior coaches or creating inclusive programs in schools — there’s a pathway designed for your goals.

These programs offer leadership development, formal qualifications, community impact and connection with coaches across the state. They’re built for Queensland — with local support, tailored development and real-world experience to help you thrive.