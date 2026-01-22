Queensland Tennis Awards

Tennis is at the heart of Queensland’s proud sporting history.

The Honour Roll recognises the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who have shaped our game and inspired generations across the state.

Each year, new names are added — from grassroots champions to elite athletes — reflecting the passion, pride and community spirit that make tennis thrive in Queensland.

Winners of Queensland categories can be recognised nationally at the Australian Tennis Awards and the prestigious Newcombe Medal, ensuring that local excellence is celebrated on a national stage.

Behind every match are the people who make it happen. The Honour Roll is our way of saying thank you to the finalists, volunteers and legends who continue to build Queensland’s tennis story.