Celebrating Queensland's award winners
The Queensland Tennis Awards presented by Higgins are Tennis Queensland’s annual celebration of excellence across the sport. From elite athletes to grassroots volunteers, these awards honour the individuals and organisations who contribute to the growth, strength and spirit of tennis in our state.
Each year, the event brings the tennis community together for an evening of recognition, connection and celebration — showcasing the achievements of players, coaches, clubs, officials, schools and volunteers.
What the awards represent
Recognising the people behind the game
Behind every match are the people who make it happen. The Awards recognise not only champions on the court, but also the volunteers, officials, coaches and clubs who create opportunities for others to shine.
This annual celebration is more than an event — it’s a reflection of Queensland’s tennis legacy, inspiring future generations while honouring those who continue to shape the game.
Explore our Honour Roll for past winners.
Explore Tennis in Queensland
Honour Roll
Tennis is at the heart of Queensland’s proud sporting history.
The Honour Roll recognises the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who have shaped our game and inspired generations across the state.
Each year, new names are added — from grassroots champions to elite athletes — reflecting the passion, pride and community spirit that make tennis thrive in Queensland.
Winners of Queensland categories can be recognised nationally at the Australian Tennis Awards and the prestigious Newcombe Medal, ensuring that local excellence is celebrated on a national stage.
Behind every match are the people who make it happen. The Honour Roll is our way of saying thank you to the finalists, volunteers and legends who continue to build Queensland’s tennis story.
Honourees by year
2020 - no awards held
Help us recognise Queensland's next champions
The Queensland Tennis Awards are your chance to celebrate the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who enable our sport to thrive.
Tennis Queensland’s nomination process ensures excellence in Queensland is recognised - both at state level and nationally. All state and territory award winners are automatically nominated for their equivalent national award, with selection panels choosing finalists for the prestigious Australian Tennis Awards and the Newcombe Medal.
By nominating, you help ensure Queensland’s champions are recognised both locally and across the Australian tennis community.
Award categories
- Athlete of the Year — recognising Queensland’s top tennis performers.
- Club of the Year — celebrating excellence in community engagement, player development, and inclusivity.
- Volunteer of the Year — honouring the dedication and passion of those who give their time to grow the sport.
- Coach of the Year — recognising outstanding contributions in player development and performance coaching.
- Official of the Year — celebrating excellence in officiating and commitment to fair play.
- School of the Year — highlighting innovation and engagement in tennis programs across Queensland schools.
- Tournament of the Year — recognising events that deliver exceptional experiences for players and spectators.
- Inclusion Award — celebrating programs and initiatives that champion diversity and accessibility in tennis.
- Junior Athlete of the Year — honouring emerging talent and achievements at the junior level.
- Senior Athlete of the Year — recognising excellence and achievement among senior players.
- Disability Athlete of the Year — celebrating athletes who inspire through their achievements in disability tennis.
- Community Excellence Award — honouring clubs, volunteers, or organisations making a significant impact locally.
Nominations
Timeline (2025 Awards)
- Nominations open: August 2025
- Nominations close: September 2025
- Finalists announced: 3 October 2025
- Winners celebrated: 8 November 2025 at W Brisbane
Stay tuned for details on the 2026 nomination process, which will be announced in mid 2026.
Frequently asked questions
Nominations are open to everyone in the Queensland tennis community — players, parents, coaches, clubs, schools and supporters. If you know someone who is making a difference, you can nominate them. Self nominations are also welcome if you or your club meet the criteria.
Learn more about the award categories.
For the 2025 Awards, nominations opened in August and closed in September. Finalists were announced on 3 October, and winners were celebrated at the Awards night on 8 November.
Learn more about the Queensland Tennis Awards timeline.
Nominations must highlight achievements within the award period (September–August). This ensures all nominees are judged fairly against the same timeframe.
Learn more about past winners and their achievements.
Once nominations close, Tennis Queensland panels review all entries. Finalists are announced publicly, and winners are celebrated at the Queensland Tennis Awards night.
Learn more about Queensland Tennis Awards highlights.
Yes. All Queensland winners are automatically nominated for their equivalent national award. From there, national selection panels choose finalists for the Australian Tennis Awards and the prestigious Newcombe Medal.
You can explore winners from 2025 and previous years in the Honour Roll. This section celebrates the legacy of Queensland tennis and demonstrates how local champions can go on to shine nationally.
Learn more about the Queensland Tennis Awards Honour Roll.
In the news
Celebrate Queensland Tennis in style
The Queensland Tennis Awards are more than a ceremony — they’re a night of celebration, connection, and pride. Join players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers from across the state for an unforgettable evening of recognition, entertainment and community spirit.
Ticket information
- Tickets for the 2026 Queensland Tennis Awards will open in September 2026, aligned with Tennis Queensland’s annual nomination cycle.
- All tickets will be available securely through TryBooking.
- General Admission: Pricing released at time of sale.
- Finalists: Invited to attend with ticket details provided directly by Tennis Queensland
- Dress Code: Cocktail or evening attire.
- Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible; dietary requirements (vegetarian, vegan, gluten free) can be accommodated when booking.
- Timing: Doors open at 6:30pm, ceremony begins at 7:00pm and concludes around 10:30pm.
- Transport & Parking: Venue is close to public transport; limited paid parking available nearby.
- Photography & Media: Professional photography will capture the evening, with highlights shared after the event.
- Partners: The Awards are proudly supported by Tennis Queensland partners, who help make the celebration possible.
Frequently asked questions
Your ticket gives you access to the full Awards night experience — the ceremony, a formal dinner, entertainment, and the chance to celebrate with the Queensland tennis community.
Tickets for the 2026 Awards will open in September 2026, once finalists are announced. Sales are limited, so booking early through TryBooking is recommended.
Yes — the Awards are a formal celebration. Cocktail or evening attire is recommended to match the occasion.
Finalists are invited to attend and receive ticket information directly from Tennis Queensland. This ensures they can celebrate their achievements with family, friends, and the wider tennis community.
Yes — the evening includes live entertainment and appearances from special guests, making it a true celebration of tennis in Queensland.
Yes — the venue is wheelchair accessible, and dietary requirements can be accommodated when booking. Tennis Queensland is committed to making the Awards welcoming for all guests.
The Awards venue is close to public transport, and limited paid parking is available nearby. Guests are encouraged to plan ahead for transport and arrival times.
Awards night gallery
Relive the Queensland Tennis Awards through photos that capture the energy, pride and community spirit of the night.
Moments to remember
Browse the photo gallery for a look at the evening. From winners on stage to guests enjoying the celebration, the images capture the atmosphere and community spirit.