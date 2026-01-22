Queensland Tennis Awards

Celebrating the players, volunteers, clubs and coaches who make Queensland Tennis proud.

Queensland Tennis Awards 2025 winners on stage

Celebrating Queensland's award winners

The Queensland Tennis Awards presented by Higgins are Tennis Queensland’s annual celebration of excellence across the sport. From elite athletes to grassroots volunteers, these awards honour the individuals and organisations who contribute to the growth, strength and spirit of tennis in our state.

Each year, the event brings the tennis community together for an evening of recognition, connection and celebration — showcasing the achievements of players, coaches, clubs, officials, schools and volunteers. 

What the awards represent

Areas of recognition

  • Coaching excellence across club, development and performance. 
  • Outstanding contributions by officials and volunteers. 
  • Inclusive programs and community leadership. 
  • School and tournament innovation. 
  • Athlete achievements across junior, senior, and disability categories.
Why it matters

  • Builds pride across the Queensland tennis community. 
  • Connects local achievements to national recognition. 
  • Inspires future players, coaches, and volunteers. 
  • Celebrates the diversity and strength of tennis in our state.
Recognising the people behind the game

Behind every match are the people who make it happen. The Awards recognise not only champions on the court, but also the volunteers, officials, coaches and clubs who create opportunities for others to shine. 

This annual celebration is more than an event — it’s a reflection of Queensland’s tennis legacy, inspiring future generations while honouring those who continue to shape the game. 

Gail Bates winner of volunteer achievement award at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Honour Roll

Tennis is at the heart of Queensland’s proud sporting history. 

The Honour Roll recognises the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who have shaped our game and inspired generations across the state. 

Each year, new names are added — from grassroots champions to elite athletes — reflecting the passion, pride and community spirit that make tennis thrive in Queensland. 

Winners of Queensland categories can be recognised nationally at the Australian Tennis Awards and the prestigious Newcombe Medal, ensuring that local excellence is celebrated on a national stage. 

Behind every match are the people who make it happen. The Honour Roll is our way of saying thank you to the finalists, volunteers and legends who continue to build Queensland’s tennis story.

Honourees by year

CategoryWinner
Most Outstanding Club – MetroRedland Bay Tennis Club
Most Outstanding Club – Regional/RuralCairns International Tennis Centre
Geoffrey E Griffith Volunteer Achievement AwardGail Bates
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the YearKimberly Birrell
Anthony Richardson – Regional Female Junior Athlete of the YearVanessa Fitzgerald
Eddie Machin – Regional Male Junior Athlete of the YearBen Wenzel
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the YearEmerson Jones
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the YearBen Wenzel
Coaching Excellence – ClubTim Low
Coaching Excellence – DevelopmentNathan Eshmade
Coaching Excellence – PerformanceChris Mahony
Excellence in OfficiatingEric Pretty
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis MasterKerryn Cyprien
Most Outstanding SchoolKelvin Grove State College
Most Outstanding Tournament2025 O8k J125 CBC Green Townsville Open Age – Western Suburbs (Northern Skies)
Most Outstanding Inclusion InitiativeTennisGear Shaw Park Tennis Centre
Most Outstanding Athlete with a DisabilityHunter Thompson
Regional ShieldSunshine Coast Regional Assembly

CategoryWinner
Most Outstanding Club Regional/Rural Callide Valley Tennis Association Inc. 
Most Outstanding Club – MetroMooloolaba Tennis Club Inc.
Coaching Excellence ClubWayne Fielder
Coaching Excellence PerformanceChris Mahony
Coaching Excellence DevelopmentShayne Tabb
Most Outstanding Athlete with a DisabilityArchie Graham & Oliver Fanshawe
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative Presented by OptusPositive Energy Enabling Abilities
Excellence in OfficiatingVince Robertson
Most Outstanding SchoolToowoomba Anglican School
Most Outstanding Event2024 Open 3K University of Queensland Open Championships
Eddie Machin Regional Male Junior Athlete of the YearRohan Hazratwala
Anthony Richardson Regional Female Junior Athlete of the YearJuliet Santitto
Regional ShieldSunshine Coast Regional Assembly
Most Outstanding 30+ MasterKerryn Cyprien
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the YearHayden Jones
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the Year Emerson Jones
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the YearAdam Walton
Geoffrey E Griffith – Lifetime Volunteer Achievement AwardDianne White

CategoryWinner
Most Outstanding Club Regional/Rural Flinders Tennis Club
Most Outstanding Club Metro Redland Bay Tennis Club
Coaching Excellence Club Tim Low
Coaching Excellence Performance Jarrad Bunt
Mark Draper Coaching Excellence Development Clint Fyfe
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Junior Rhylee Jackson
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Open Archie Graham
Excellence in Officiating Gary Bigg
Most Outstanding School Participation St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Biloela
Most Outstanding School Excellence Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Most Outstanding TeacherMargaret Lyons
Most Outstanding Event 2023 QLD Head State Age
Eddie Machin Junior Regional Male Athlete of the YearRohan Hazratwala
Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year Juliet Santitto
Regional ShieldGold Coast Region
Most Outstanding 30+ Master Ross Orford
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year Hayden Jones
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the YearEmerson Jones
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the YearJason Kubler
Geoffrey E Griffith – Lifetime Volunteer Achievement AwardTracey Horn

 CategoryWinners
Most Outstanding Club RegionalBeenleigh Tennis Centre
Most Outstanding Club Rural Home Hill Tennis Association
Most Outstanding Club Metro Redland Bay Tennis Club
Coaching Excellence Club Helan Ambrey
Coaching Excellence PerformanceJesse Catterall
Coaching Excellence Development Clint Fyfe
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Junior Ben Wenzel
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Open Archie Graham
Excellence in Officiating Phil Waight
Most Outstanding School Participation St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Biloela
Most Outstanding School Excellence Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Most Outstanding TeacherMargaret -Mary Opstelten
Most Outstanding Event Head QLD State Age
Eddie Machin Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Rohan Hazratwala
Regional Shield Sunshine Coast Region
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year Hayden Jones
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the YearEmerson Jones
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year Ashleigh Barty
Geoffrey E Griffith – Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award Kate Casswell

CategoryWinners
Queensland Club of the YearRedcliffe Tennis Association
Coaching Excellence Club Tim Low
Coaching Excellence Performance Ryan Kebblewhite
Coaching Excellence Talent Development Shayne Tabb
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Timothy Gould
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Karryn Cyprien
Excellence in Officiating Geoff Arnell
Most Outstanding School Kelvin Grove State College
Most Outstanding Australian Ranking Tournament Head State Age
Eddie Machin Male Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Alec Braund
Regional Shield Gold Coast
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year Philip Sekulic
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the Year Lily Taylor
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year Ashleigh Barty
Geoffrey E Griffith – Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award Lionel Walsh

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Redcliffe Tennis Association
Coaching Excellence Club Tim Low
Coaching Excellence Performance Brett Hunter
Coaching Excellence Talent Development Jesse Catterall
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Mitchell James
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Mike Ford
Excellence in Officiating Toni Griffin
Most Outstanding SchoolKelvin Grove State College
Most Outstanding Australian Ranking Tournament Mooloolaba Junior Tournament
Eddie Machin Male Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Alec Braund
Eddie Machin Female Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Ameliija Swaffer-Selff
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year Chen Dong
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the Year Olivia Gadecki
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year Ashleigh Barty
Geoffrey E Griffith – Lifetime Volunteer Achievement AwardMandy Mutch

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Mooloolaba Tennis Club
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete Of The Year Ash Barty
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Chen Dong & Olivia Gadecki
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Alec Braund
Most Outstanding Tournament Cairns Internarional Pro Tour
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Peter Froelich
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Archie Graham
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Jesse Catterall
Coaching Excellence – ClubAdon Kronk
Most Outstanding School Sheldon College
Volunteer Achievement Award Allen Smyth
Excellence in Officiating Nick Marjason
Regional Shield South Region

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Redland Bay Tennis Club
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete Of The Year Ash Barty
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Blake Ellis & Olivia Gadecki
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Alec Braund
Most Outstanding TournamentHutchinson Builders Toowoomba International
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior David Evans
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Archie Graham
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Graeme Brimblecombe
Coaching Excellence – ClubJesse Catterall
Most Outstanding School Brisbane Boys’ College
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer Achievement AwardAlison Naumann
Bradley McAllister
Jason Christopher
Margaret Tinney
Excellence in Officiating Madeline Ilic
Regional Shield Sunshine Coast Region

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Tennis Townsville
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete Of The Year Samantha Stosur
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Blake Ellis
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Alec Braund
Most Outstanding Tournament Hutchinson Builders Toowoomba International
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Mike Ford
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Mitchell James
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Graeme Brimblecombe
Coaching Excellence – Club Damian Waddell
Coaching Excellence – Tennis Hot Shots Stephen Farrell
Most Outstanding School Brookfield State School
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer Achievement Award Vic Bayer
Vicki Chatfield
Kim Ross
Greg & Rosemary Howland
Excellence in Officiating Robert Leak
Regional Shield Innisfail Tennis Club
Supporting Tennis – Local Government Recognition Maranoa Regional Council

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Redcliffe Tennis Association
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete Of The Year Samantha Stosur
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Kimberly Birrell
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Jayden Court & Megan Smith
Most Outstanding Tournament Hutchinson Builders Toowoomba International
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Mike Ford
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Archie Graham
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Gary Stickler
Coaching Excellence – Club Ross Orford
Coaching Excellence – Tennis Hot Shots Jamie Wareham
Most Outstanding School Brisbane Boys’ College
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer of the Year Nathan Costello
Excellence in Officiating David Best
Regional Shield Coolum Tennis Club & Barcaldine Lawn Tennis Association

CategoryWinner

Queensland Club of the Year

 

Morningside Tennis Centre (Queensland Community Lawn Tennis Association)
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete Of The Year Samantha Stosur
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Kimberly Birrell
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Mikayla Zahirovic
Most Outstanding Tournament Hutchinson Builders Toowoomba International
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Lee Taylor
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Archie Graham
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Graeme Brimblecombe
Coaching Excellence – Club Fred Lay
Coaching Excellence – Tennis Hot Shots Dominic Andrew
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer of the Year Kate Casswell
Excellence in Officiating Les Killer
Regional Shield Callide Valley Tennis Association

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Shaw Park Tennis Club
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete Of The Year Ashleigh Barty
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Priscilla Hon
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Olivia Tjandramulia
Most Outstanding Tournament Hutchinson Builders Toowoomba International
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Mike Ford
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Mitchell James
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Clint Fyfe
Coaching Excellence – Club Danial Stredder
Coaching Excellence – MLC Hot Shots Wayne Fielder
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer of the Year Col Ackland
Excellence in Officiating Simon Cannavan
Most Outstanding Parents John and Ros Birrell

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year Beenleigh Tennis
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year  Samantha Stosur
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Ashleigh Barty
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Olivia Tjandramulia
Most Outstanding Tournament Cairns International
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Max Bates
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Mitchell James
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Clint Fyfe (TFP Academy)
Coaching Excellence – Club Clint Fyfe (TFP Academy)
Coaching Excellence – MLC Hot Shots Danial Stredder (The Gap)
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer of the Year Col Ackland
Excellence in Officiating Cheryl Jenkins
Most Outstanding Parents Chris and Christine O’Mara

CategoryWinner
Queensland Club of the Year The Gap
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year  Samantha Stosur
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Junior Athlete of the Year Ashleigh Barty
Eddie Machin – Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Lizette Cabrera and Olivia Tjandramulia
Most Outstanding Tournament Head Queensland State Age
Most Outstanding 35+ Senior Alan Hocking
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Mitchell James
Coaching Excellence – Talent development Matt Limpus
Coaching Excellence – Club Clint Fyfe (TFP Academy)
Coaching Excellence – MLC Hot Shots Danial Stredder (The Gap)
Geoffrey E Griffith – Volunteer of the Year Margeret Daniels
Excellence in Officiating James Tucker
Most Outstanding Parents Ashley and Sherry Walton

2020 - no awards held

Help us recognise Queensland's next champions

The Queensland Tennis Awards are your chance to celebrate the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who enable our sport to thrive. 

Tennis Queensland’s nomination process ensures excellence in Queensland is recognised - both at state level and nationally. All state and territory award winners are automatically nominated for their equivalent national award, with selection panels choosing finalists for the prestigious Australian Tennis Awards and the Newcombe Medal.

By nominating, you help ensure Queensland’s champions are recognised both locally and across the Australian tennis community.

Award categories

  • Athlete of the Year — recognising Queensland’s top tennis performers. 
  • Club of the Year — celebrating excellence in community engagement, player development, and inclusivity. 
  • Volunteer of the Year — honouring the dedication and passion of those who give their time to grow the sport. 
  • Coach of the Year — recognising outstanding contributions in player development and performance coaching. 
  • Official of the Year — celebrating excellence in officiating and commitment to fair play. 
  • School of the Year — highlighting innovation and engagement in tennis programs across Queensland schools. 
  • Tournament of the Year — recognising events that deliver exceptional experiences for players and spectators. 
  • Inclusion Award — celebrating programs and initiatives that champion diversity and accessibility in tennis. 
  • Junior Athlete of the Year — honouring emerging talent and achievements at the junior level. 
  • Senior Athlete of the Year — recognising excellence and achievement among senior players. 
  • Disability Athlete of the Year — celebrating athletes who inspire through their achievements in disability tennis. 
  • Community Excellence Award — honouring clubs, volunteers, or organisations making a significant impact locally.

Nominations

Timeline (2025 Awards)

  • Nominations open: August 2025 
  • Nominations close: September 2025 
  • Finalists announced: 3 October 2025 
  • Winners celebrated: 8 November 2025 at W Brisbane 

Stay tuned for details on the 2026 nomination process, which will be announced in mid 2026.

Frequently asked questions

Nominations are open to everyone in the Queensland tennis community — players, parents, coaches, clubs, schools and supporters. If you know someone who is making a difference, you can nominate them. Self nominations are also welcome if you or your club meet the criteria.

Learn more about the award categories.

For the 2025 Awards, nominations opened in August and closed in September. Finalists were announced on 3 October, and winners were celebrated at the Awards night on 8 November. 

Learn more about the Queensland Tennis Awards timeline.

Nominations must highlight achievements within the award period (September–August). This ensures all nominees are judged fairly against the same timeframe. 

Learn more about past winners and their achievements.

Once nominations close, Tennis Queensland panels review all entries. Finalists are announced publicly, and winners are celebrated at the Queensland Tennis Awards night. 

Learn more about Queensland Tennis Awards highlights.

Yes. All Queensland winners are automatically nominated for their equivalent national award. From there, national selection panels choose finalists for the Australian Tennis Awards and the prestigious Newcombe Medal.

You can explore winners from 2025 and previous years in the Honour Roll. This section celebrates the legacy of Queensland tennis and demonstrates how local champions can go on to shine nationally.

Learn more about the Queensland Tennis Awards Honour Roll.

Celebrate Queensland Tennis in style

The Queensland Tennis Awards are more than a ceremony — they’re a night of celebration, connection, and pride. Join players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers from across the state for an unforgettable evening of recognition, entertainment and community spirit.

Ticket information

  • Tickets for the 2026 Queensland Tennis Awards will open in September 2026, aligned with Tennis Queensland’s annual nomination cycle. 
  • All tickets will be available securely through TryBooking. 
  • General Admission: Pricing released at time of sale. 
  • Finalists: Invited to attend with ticket details provided directly by Tennis Queensland 
  • Dress Code: Cocktail or evening attire. 
  • Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible; dietary requirements (vegetarian, vegan, gluten free) can be accommodated when booking. 
  • Timing: Doors open at 6:30pm, ceremony begins at 7:00pm and concludes around 10:30pm. 
  • Transport & Parking: Venue is close to public transport; limited paid parking available nearby. 
  • Photography & Media: Professional photography will capture the evening, with highlights shared after the event. 
  • Partners: The Awards are proudly supported by Tennis Queensland partners, who help make the celebration possible.

Frequently asked questions

Your ticket gives you access to the full Awards night experience — the ceremony, a formal dinner, entertainment, and the chance to celebrate with the Queensland tennis community.

Tickets for the 2026 Awards will open in September 2026, once finalists are announced. Sales are limited, so booking early through TryBooking is recommended.

Yes — the Awards are a formal celebration. Cocktail or evening attire is recommended to match the occasion.

Finalists are invited to attend and receive ticket information directly from Tennis Queensland. This ensures they can celebrate their achievements with family, friends, and the wider tennis community.

Yes — the evening includes live entertainment and appearances from special guests, making it a true celebration of tennis in Queensland.

Yes — the venue is wheelchair accessible, and dietary requirements can be accommodated when booking. Tennis Queensland is committed to making the Awards welcoming for all guests.

The Awards venue is close to public transport, and limited paid parking is available nearby. Guests are encouraged to plan ahead for transport and arrival times.

Awards night gallery

Relive the Queensland Tennis Awards through photos that capture the energy, pride and community spirit of the night. 

Moments to remember

Browse the photo gallery for a look at the evening. From winners on stage to guests enjoying the celebration, the images capture the atmosphere and community spirit.

Queensland Tennis Awards 2025 winners on stage
Gail Bates winner of volunteer achievement award at the Queensland Tennis Awards
A representative from the Redland Bay Tennis Club accepts an award at the Queensland Tennis Awards
Ash Barty at panel talk during the Queensland Tennis Awards
Award recipients pose for group photo at Queensland Tennis Awards
Award recipients pose with Regional Shield
Guests mingle at the Queensland Tennis Awards
Guests watch on inside the award ceremony
Guests chat over drinks at Queensland Tennis Awards
Ash Barty poses with representatives for Junior Athlete of the Year award recipient
Guests chat during the Queensland Tennis Awards
Guests sit and watch during the award ceremony
Jayne Hrdlicka gives a speech at Queeensland Tennis Awards
Most Outstanding Tournament award recipients pose with award
Table setting at Queensland Tennis Awards

Prepare for Queensland's 2026 champions

Nominations for 2025 are now closed.

Download the guide and prepare your 2026 nominations.

Table setting at Queensland Tennis Awards