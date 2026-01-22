Tennis Brisbane League
Compete across Brisbane in structured league formats designed for juniors, adults and club teams at every level.
About the league
Tennis Brisbane coordinates a wide range of inter-club competitions across Brisbane’s northside, southside and central suburbs. Weekly fixtures are available for juniors and adults, with divisions graded by team performance and UTR.
The league includes Saturday team tennis, Super League formats and Ladies competitions – all designed to support regular matchplay and progression through Queensland’s competitive pathway.
Eligibility and league criteria
Players should be members of a Tennis Queensland affiliated club within the Brisbane region. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results contribute to players’ UTR profiles, helping track and improve performance through consistent matchplay.
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or contact Tennis Brisbane directly before the season deadline.
Competition schedule and formats
- Junior fixtures:
Saturday morning team-based competitions across multiple age divisions.
- Adult fixtures:
Super League formats across weeknights and weekends, including singles, doubles and ladies divisions.
- Representative events:
Duncan Thompson Cup, Alder Cup, and Queensland State League Final.
For full fixture details, grading schedules and club contacts visit the Tennis Brisbane website.
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams, and organisers. Visit Tennis Brisbane website for draws, results, club contacts and competition updates.