The Australian Teams Championships is one of the premier junior events on the national tennis calendar. Each year, more than 180 emerging athletes from every state and territory – along with teams from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania – come together to compete in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups.

With a proud history spanning more than 40 years, the Championships have long been a proven pathway for players who go on to succeed at the professional level. It’s a place where young players challenge themselves, support their teammates and experience the pride of representing Queensland.