Australian Teams Championships – Queensland Team
Queensland’s top junior players represent their state at the Australian Teams Championships, held annually on the Gold Coast.
About the Championships
The Australian Teams Championships is one of the premier junior events on the national tennis calendar. Each year, more than 180 emerging athletes from every state and territory – along with teams from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania – come together to compete in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups.
With a proud history spanning more than 40 years, the Championships have long been a proven pathway for players who go on to succeed at the professional level. It’s a place where young players challenge themselves, support their teammates and experience the pride of representing Queensland.
Learn more about the Australian Teams Championships with Tennis Australia.
Queensland Team
Queensland nominates its strongest juniors to compete across all age groups. Players are selected based on:
tournament performance
training commitment
readiness for team competition
positive attitude and sportsmanship
ability to contribute to a team environment.
Team support
Team managers provide coaching, strategic guidance and courtside support throughout the event.
Player experience
Junior players gain exposure to high‑level match play, build confidence and resilience and experience the honour of representing Queensland on the national stage.
Player development pathway
The Championships are a key milestone in Queensland’s performance pathway. Players typically progress through:
Super 10s
Australian Teams Championships
National Development Squads
International competition.
Competing at the Championships helps your child develop the skills, match toughness and competitive mindset needed for future national and international opportunities.
Discover Super 10s Queensland
Learn about National Development Squads
Event details
When: Held annually in June
Where: KDV Sport, Gold Coast
Who: 11/u, 13/u and 15/u boys’ and girls’ teams from every state and territory, plus invited international teams.
Format: Round robin and finals in singles and doubles.
Support for families
Families, coaches and teachers are encouraged to attend. The event is designed to be a positive experience for players and supporters, with opportunities to watch matches, celebrate achievements and enjoy the atmosphere of a national championship.
Costs to consider: Families usually cover travel and accommodation. Tennis Queensland provides team management and coaching support.
How selection works
Queensland selects players in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups to represent the state at the Australian Teams Championships.
We review tournament results, training commitment and overall readiness throughout the year. Players don’t need to attend a separate trial – selections are based on consistent performance, behaviour and development across events and training environments.
You don’t need to submit an application – players are identified through their results and development across the season.
Selection information is published each year in the lead‑up to the Championships.
Frequently asked questions
If your child enjoys competition, shows commitment to training and responds well to coaching, they’re likely ready to take this step. We’re looking for junior players who try hard, show respect and contribute positively to a team environment – not just those with the strongest results.
Players warm up with their team, compete in singles and doubles, and receive guidance from their team manager throughout the day. There’s a strong focus on learning, supporting teammates and representing Queensland with pride.
Most junior players have experience in tournaments such as Macca's Queensland Junior Development Series, Junior Tour (national ranking tournaments) or Super 10s. If your child is regularly competing, improving and enjoying the challenge, they’re on the right track.
Team managers help players prepare for matches, make tactical decisions and stay positive throughout the Championships. We’re there to support your child on and off the court so they can perform at their best.
Playing in a national team environment builds confidence, resilience and match awareness. Many players say the friendships, team culture and experience of representing Queensland stay with them long after the event.
Most families choose to stay nearby and enjoy the event together. It’s a great opportunity to meet other families, watch high‑quality tennis and support your child in a positive, memorable environment.
We publish selection information each year in the lead‑up to the Championships. Once your child is selected, we’ll keep you updated with schedules, team details and event information.
We’re here to help. Whether you’re a parent, coach or junior player, you can contact us for guidance on selection, preparation or next steps.
Contact our National Development Coach, Andrew Roberts ([email protected]).