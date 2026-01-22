Queensland Learn2Lead program

A youth leadership program for girls aged 14 to 18, building confidence and practical skills through online sessions and in‑person workshops across Brisbane and local tennis communities.

Program benefits

Through a mix of online and face‑to‑face learning, you’ll gain access to:

  • support by program facilitators 
  • two learning journey check-ins 
  • an online platform with resources 
  • a community of like-minded young people. 

Eligibility criteria

We’d love to hear from you, if you:  

  • are aged between 14 to 18 years 
  • identify as a young woman  
  • are currently involved in your local tennis-affiliated venue or club  
  • have a nomination from your club president, coach, supervisor or committee member who will act as mentor and help support you on your leadership journey. 

Most importantly, we value passion over experience and encourage you to step outside your comfort zone when applying.

Female speaker at the Learn2Lead program

How to apply

Applications closed on 19 February 2026. 

Up to 16 young people in the state are accepted into the program. We've notified all successful applicants. 

Key program dates

An online session will introduce participants to the L2L team on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Workshops on weeks 1, 2 and 9 are delivered in person in Brisbane (location TBC).

Workshop Date and time Venue
Workshop 1 Sat 14 Mar Queensland Tennis Centre
Workshop 2 Sun 15 Mar Queensland Tennis Centre
Workshop 3 Tue 17 Mar 6pm Online
Workshop 4: 15-minute check-ins for each participant Tue 24 Mar 6pm Online
Workshop 5 Tue 31 Mar 6pm Online
Workshop 6 Tue 21 Apr 6pm Online
Workshop 7 Tue 28 Apr 6pm Online
Workshop 8 Tue 5 May 6pm Online
Workshop 9 - Graduation Sat 9 May Queensland Tennis Centre
Workshop 10: Check-in after graduation Tue 23 Jun 6pm Online

Fees

This program is valued at $2000 and is fully subsidised by an Australian Sports Commission federal government grant.

Participants will not incur any cost. Regional travel subsidies are available. 

Learn2Lead graduates posing with their certificates

Learn2Lead branded image with 2 female tennis players

Program support and guidance

If you need assistance with your Learn2Lead application or want information about our women and girls programs, dedicated support is available to help you move forward.

