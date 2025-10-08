Get involved
Join the Brisbane International team as a volunteer. Apply now and be part of the action – applications close at the end of September.
A volunteer role at the Brisbane International provides valuable sporting and events industry experience and access to perks throughout the event. Plus, you’ll meet an exceptional group of like-minded volunteers.
2026 Brisbane International volunteer Expressions of Interest are now open.
Register your interest here.