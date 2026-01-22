Clubs, Coaches & Officials

Delivery resources
Growing tennis – your way
Tennis in Queensland grows stronger when passionate people bring it to life. Whether you're leading a club in Cairns, coaching in Brisbane, officiating in Toowoomba, introducing tennis in schools across the Gold Coast, or stepping onto the court as a ballkid at the Brisbane International – your role matters.
Quick links
Your tennis toolkit
With the right tools in your kit, you can focus on what matters most – getting more people on court and enjoying the game.
Tools and resources designed for Queensland deliverers – practical, easy to use and built to support your day-to-day work.
Grants, scholarships and support
Financial support to deliver better tennis in Queensland. Helping more schools, clubs and coaches offer great tennis experiences, means welcoming new players, strengthening communities and growing the game.