Clubs, Coaches & Officials

Tennis thrives in Queensland because of you – passionate coaches, strong clubs and dedicated officials shaping programs, competitions and communities across the state.

Explore clubs & facilities Become a coach
Players and coach wave racquets on court at a tennis club

Growing tennis – your way

Tennis in Queensland grows stronger when passionate people bring it to life. Whether you're leading a club in Cairns, coaching in Brisbane, officiating in Toowoomba, introducing tennis in schools across the Gold Coast, or stepping onto the court as a ballkid at the Brisbane International – your role matters.

Your tennis toolkit

With the right tools in your kit, you can focus on what matters most – getting more people on court and enjoying the game. 

Tools and resources designed for Queensland deliverers – practical, easy to use and built to support your day-to-day work.

Upskill anytime, anywhere

Bounce, our award-winning learning platform, offers video libraries, short courses and essential resources on tennis delivery best practice, which coaches and clubs across Queensland use.

Sign in to Bounce
Bounce App course catalogue screen on a tablet

Safeguarding

Explore our safeguarding policies, resources and shared responsibilities that help create a safe, inclusive environment for every child and young person involved in tennis.
Learn more
A female coach demonstrating backhand grip to a young student.