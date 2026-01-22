Who we are

People and purpose
Tennis Queensland is the governing body for tennis in our state. We support clubs, coaches, schools and communities to play, compete and connect.
Our role is to grow participation, nurture pathways and ensure tennis remains welcoming, safe and inspiring for all.
Our values and behaviours
- Respect
- Collaboration
- Imagination
- Excellence
Build trust through positive actions
We will be considerate, self-aware and treat all members of the tennis family with respect.
We will be positive, build relationships on trust and take responsibility for our actions.
Achieve more together
Off the court we choose collaboration over competition.
We listen, work together with all members of the tennis community and celebrate each other’s success.
Encourage creativity and diverse thinking
We welcome those who think differently and encourage diversity.
Strive to be better every day
Excellence is an attitude and a continual process.
Every day we strive to be better.