Governance & policies

Tennis Queensland’s governance framework sets out how the organisation is structured and managed, clarifying roles, decision-making processes and accountability. These documents help the board and executives operate transparently, manage risk effectively and uphold high standards across clubs, regions and programs statewide.

They also provide practical tools for committees and staff – clear rules to follow and consistent processes and templates for assessing and mitigating risk so that day-to-day operations align with our strategic objectives and community expectations.