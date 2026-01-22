Governance & policies
Review the frameworks, codes and policies that ensure fairness, accountability and integrity in Queensland tennis, with links to national policies for the broader Australian context.
Governance framework
Tennis Queensland’s governance framework sets out how the organisation is structured and managed, clarifying roles, decision-making processes and accountability. These documents help the board and executives operate transparently, manage risk effectively and uphold high standards across clubs, regions and programs statewide.
They also provide practical tools for committees and staff – clear rules to follow and consistent processes and templates for assessing and mitigating risk so that day-to-day operations align with our strategic objectives and community expectations.
Policies and compliance
Our policies set clear expectations for conduct, safety and compliance, supporting a culture where everyone – players, coaches, officials, volunteers and staff, can participate confidently. They outline acceptable behaviour, integrity protections, disciplinary pathways and privacy obligations, so issues are managed consistently and fairly.
These policies also guide operational decisions, whether events proceed in extreme weather, how anti-doping and anti-corruption matters are managed and how personal information is collected and used, ensuring our programs meet legal requirements and community standards across Queensland. For broader frameworks, see Tennis Australia’s National Policies, which set the standards for safety, inclusion, integrity and best practice across Tennis.