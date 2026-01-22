Macca’s Queensland Junior Development Series
Build matchplay experience in Queensland’s most popular junior tournament series.
About the series
The Macca’s Junior Development Series (JDS) Queensland is a tournament circuit specifically designed for players of a beginner to intermediate level. Each tournament allows players to experience crucial competitive match play and skill development opportunities.
The Junior Development Series will continue to use the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) system for all events. This means that all events will contribute to a players UTR with rating-based and age group-based events.
Format
- Age divisions: Under 11, 13, 15 and 17.
- Singles and doubles formats
- Modified scoring may apply depending on event level
- Events run across weekends or single-day formats
- Round robin: elimination (where applicable)
JDS tournaments use a continuous‑play format, ensuring every player gets multiple matches regardless of results.
Pathway and progression
The Macca’s JDS sits at the heart of Queensland’s junior pathway. It bridges the gap between beginner matchplay and performance‑level tours.
Players gain valuable experience, improve their Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), and develop the competitive habits that support long‑term growth.
All JDS matches contribute to a player’s UTR, helping players progress into higher‑level events when they’re ready.
Some regions JDS tournaments qualify for annual events such as the Bolt 2 Brisbane and Battle of the Sands.
How to enter
Entry is open to players aged 11 to 17 years old with a Competitive Player Profile (CPP) and Universal Tennis Rating (UTR).
Guides for players and families
These guides help players and families understand how the JDS works in their region — including key dates, rules, values, representative opportunities and what to expect at events. They’re especially helpful for families new to tournament play.
Rules and guidelines
All Macca’s Queensland JDS events follow Tennis Australia’s match rules and code of conduct. Players are expected to show respect, sportsmanship and effort.
View national rules and guidelines.
JDS State Finals
The JDS State Finals bring together top performers from JDS tournaments across Queensland. Selection is managed by each region based on their local points race or qualification criteria.
Learn more about junior pathways.
Frequently asked questions
The JDS is ideal for beginner to intermediate players aged 10 to 16 who are ready for structured matchplay in a friendly, development‑focused environment.
Players gain real match experience, learn how tournaments work and develop the habits that support long‑term improvement — effort, sportsmanship, resilience and respect.
No. JDS events don’t award Australian Junior Tour points, but all matches contribute to a player’s UTR.
Yes. Strong results across the season can lead to selection for the JDS State Finals.
JDS tournaments can also lead to representative opportunities within your region such as the Bolt 2 Brisbane, Battle of the Sands and Junior Team Tennis.