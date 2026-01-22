Macca’s Queensland Junior Development Series

The Macca’s JDS sits at the heart of Queensland’s junior pathway. It bridges the gap between beginner matchplay and performance‑level tours.

Players gain valuable experience, improve their Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), and develop the competitive habits that support long‑term growth.

All JDS matches contribute to a player’s UTR, helping players progress into higher‑level events when they’re ready.

Some regions JDS tournaments qualify for annual events such as the Bolt 2 Brisbane and Battle of the Sands.