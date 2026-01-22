Grant opportunities for Queensland schools
Explore grants and funding programs that support tennis delivery in Queensland schools — including Sporting Schools, the Tennis in State Schools Initiative and facility upgrade support.
Funding options for your school
Many Queensland schools use grants and government programs to bring tennis to life — from coaching and equipment to inclusive activities that get every student involved. These are the key funding options that can support your school’s tennis journey.
Program funding
Australian Tennis Foundation
Apply for up to $3500 to support before or after-school Hot Shots Tennis programs. Funding can cover coaching, equipment and delivery, with priority support for inclusive and regional school communities. Explore ATF grants.
Sporting schools grants
Access $1000–$4150 in funding to run tennis programs, hire qualified coaches and purchase equipment — including tennis balls for schools. Go to Sporting Schools.
Facility and equipment support
National Court Rebate
Funding is available to help Queensland schools resurface, line mark or install new tennis courts — making it easier to deliver quality tennis experiences. Check eligibility.
Local council grants
Many Queensland councils offer community sport grants that can support equipment purchases, coaching or facility improvements at your school. Find your local council.
Support for families
QLD Play On! Sports Vouchers
Eligible families can access up to $200 per child to help cover tennis costs like lessons, registration and equipment. Check eligibility before applying.
Disaster recovery assistance
Schools and their associated sporting clubs may be eligible for funding to repair or restore sport and recreation facilities damaged by floods, cyclones or severe storms. This program supports not‑for‑profit organisations involved in community sport. View disaster recovery programs.
Frequently asked questions
You can submit your application online through SmartyGrants. The grant offers up to $3500 to support before or after-school Hot Shots Tennis programs. Discounted equipment is also available if needed. Check eligibility and apply.
You may be eligible for a grant through the Australian Tennis Foundation's Kids Tennis Program. It supports free before or after-school coaching for disadvantaged students, with grants of up to $3500 available. Equipment is included, and the program focuses on building confidence, resilience and social connection. Apply for Kids Tennis Program.
Yes. Schools can apply for the National Court Rebate to help resurface or build courts, or line mark existing spaces for Hot Shots Tennis. Additional support may be available through the Tennis in State Schools Initiative (TISSI). Check eligibility and apply.
Yes. State and local governments offer grants that support school sport, including tennis. Find your local council.
Yes. Some programs prioritise regional and remote schools, helping overcome distance and access challenges. Explore funding options for regional schools.
Sporting Schools and the Australian Tennis Foundation both support inclusive delivery for students with disability.
Yes. The Play On! Sports Vouchers program offers up to $200 per child to help cover tennis costs for eligible families. Check Play On! eligibility.