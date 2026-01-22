Coloured Ball Competitions
A fun and friendly way for kids to start playing real tennis matches and build confidence on court.
About the competition
The Coloured Ball Competition (CBC) is Queensland’s official entry-level tennis series for kids aged 10 and under. It’s designed for Hot Shots players who are ready to take the next step into match play – using red, orange, or green balls depending on their stage.
Whether it’s your first time competing or you’re aiming for the Green Ball State Finals, CBC events are a great way to make friends, improve your game and enjoy tennis in a supportive environment.
Match format
The Coloured Ball Competition is delivered by clubs, coaches and regional organisers across Queensland. Formats may vary by region, but typically include:
- Single-day or half-day events
- Round-robin or team-based match play
- Modified scoring suited to each ball stage
- Age-appropriate court sizes and equipment
Event details – including dates, locations and entry information – are provided by local clubs, coaches and regional organisers. Some CBC events also appear in the Competitive Play Calendar.
Ball types and stages
|Ball type
|Age guide
|Court size
|Ball speed
|Red
|5 to 7
|Small
|25% slower
|Orange
|7 to 9
|Medium
|50% slower
|Green
|9 to 10
|Full
|75% slower
Pathway and progression
The Coloured Ball Competition is the first step in the junior tennis pathway. It helps players build match experience before moving into:
- Junior Development Series (JDS)
- De Minaur Junior Tour (12U and 14U)
- UTR-based tournaments
Green Ball players can also qualify for the Queensland Green Ball State Finals – a showcase event for the top 10-and-under players in the state.
How to enter
Eligibility
- Open to all Hot Shots players aged 10 and under
- Players compete using the ball type that matches their age and stage
- No UTR or rankings required
Queensland Green Ball State Finals
This invitation-only event brings together the top 16 Boys and top 16 Girls from across Queensland. This event is played at the Queensland State Masters.
2026 qualifying events:
- 2026 J250 Mal Anderson Junior Championships
- 2026 J250 Ashley Cooper Age Championships
- 2026 J250 Cairns Junior Championships
- 2026 J250 Rod Laver Lead-In Junior Championships
- 2026 J500 Rod Laver Junior Championships
Event details
Location: Brisbane
Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre
Dates: 3-5 October 2026
Cost: $75.00
Age groups: 12U, 14U & 16U
Full event details – including dates, venues and entry fees – are released each year in the Competitive Play Calendar.
Leaderboard
Players competing in Green Ball events earn points toward the Queensland leaderboard. The top 16 Boys and top 16 Girls at the end of the qualifying period receive invitations to the State Finals.
Green Ball Nationals
Established in 2025, the Australian Green Ball Nationals involve the top 10U players from around Australia battling it out in national finals.
The event has been established to provide a clear pathway for Coloured Ball juniors.
The Queensland Green Ball Leaderboard will identify three entries into the Nationals, with the winner from the Rod Laver Championships gaining a wildcard into the tournament.
There will be direct acceptance for the Top 8 10U players, based on Yellow Ball UTR rating from across Australia.
Find out more information on 10U Green Ball Nationals.
Qualification criteria
- Top 3 players on the Queensland Green Ball Leaderboard
- Winner of the Rod Laver Junior Championships Green Ball event
Age Qualification – Green Ball Series
For a player to be eligible, they must be 10 years or younger to participate.
A player’s competition age category and his/her eligibility to participate in the Green Ball Series will be based on the player’s age as of the last day of the month of the respective Green Ball Series tournament.
Eligibility of entry into the GBS State Final and National events will be determined on the players age as of 31 December 2026 (e.g. ineligible if born in 2015 and below).
Rules and guidelines
Colour Ball Competition events follow Tennis Australia’s Hot Shots competition guidelines, including:
- Modified scoring formats
- Age-appropriate court sizes and ball types
- Weather and heat policies
View national rules and guidelines .
Frequently asked questions
Not at all – Colour Ball Competition events are designed for Hot Shots players who are just starting their tennis journey. There’s no ranking, UTR or previous match experience required. Kids simply show up, play, learn and have fun.
As they grow in confidence, they can progress into Macca's Queensland Junior Development Series or Junior Team Tennis.
All Coloured Ball events are listed in the Competitive Play Calendar, where you can filter by location, date, ball colour and age group. Each listing includes entry links, formats and organiser details, making it easy to choose the right event.
If you’re new to competitive play, you’ll just need a Tennis ID – setting up your Competitive Player Profile only takes a few minutes.
Most Colour Ball Competition events use round‑robin or team formats so kids get plenty of matchplay in a single session. While formats vary by organiser, the focus is always on fun, learning and lots of time on court. Event listings outline the specific format so you know what to expect on the day.
Players compete using the ball type that matches their age and stage – Red, Orange or Green. This helps kids develop skills at the right pace with the right equipment.
If you’re unsure which stage your child is in, your coach or organiser can help guide you.
These vary between organisers, so they’re listed directly on each event’s page in the Competitive Play Calendar. This ensures you always have the most accurate information for the specific event you’re entering.
For a general overview of Coloured Ball formats, you can also visit Tennis Australia’s national guide to Coloured Ball Competitions.