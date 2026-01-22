Coloured Ball Competitions

The Coloured Ball Competition (CBC) is Queensland’s official entry-level tennis series for kids aged 10 and under. It’s designed for Hot Shots players who are ready to take the next step into match play – using red, orange, or green balls depending on their stage.

Whether it’s your first time competing or you’re aiming for the Green Ball State Finals, CBC events are a great way to make friends, improve your game and enjoy tennis in a supportive environment.