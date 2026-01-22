Compete in Queensland

Competitive tennis begins close to home. Across Queensland, players can build match experience through local tournaments, club fixtures and regional leagues. These early steps help players grow their confidence, sharpen their skills and connect with others who love the game.

From modified formats for juniors to state team-based competitions and performance pathways, there’s a place for every player to become involved and progress.

Explore how to get started, take part in tournaments and find leagues that match your level and goals.