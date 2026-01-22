Compete in Queensland

Compete resources
Getting started in competitive tennis
Competitive tennis begins close to home. Across Queensland, players can build match experience through local tournaments, club fixtures and regional leagues. These early steps help players grow their confidence, sharpen their skills and connect with others who love the game.
From modified formats for juniors to state team-based competitions and performance pathways, there’s a place for every player to become involved and progress.
Explore how to get started, take part in tournaments and find leagues that match your level and goals.
Queensland State Leagues
Compete at every stage
Wherever you are in life, tennis gives you the chance to challenge yourself, stay active and enjoy the game. Discover opportunities for your age category and learn about tennis ratings that help guide your journey through level-based play.
Respect the game
Understand the rules, follow the code and compete with confidence. Learn the guidelines that keep tennis safe, fair and enjoyable for everyone.
Get inspired by Queensland legends
Celebrate the Queensland champions who’ve shaped the game — from Pat Rafter’s iconic serve‑and‑volley style to Ash Barty’s Grand Slam triumphs and the enduring legacy of Rod Laver and Sam Stosur.