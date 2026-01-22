Compete in Queensland

From first matches to local tournaments and regional leagues, along with performance pathways, there are plenty of opportunities to compete in Queensland.

Getting started in competitive tennis

Competitive tennis begins close to home. Across Queensland, players can build match experience through local tournaments, club fixtures and regional leagues. These early steps help players grow their confidence, sharpen their skills and connect with others who love the game.  

From modified formats for juniors to state team-based competitions and performance pathways, there’s a place for every player to become involved and progress.  

Explore how to get started, take part in tournaments and find leagues that match your level and goals.

Player pathways in Queensland

Whether you're a rising star, a dedicated parent or coach, the Player Pathway will help you find the right opportunities to compete and discover the next steps in your tennis journey.

Find a tournament near you

The Competitive Play Calendar offers level‑based playing opportunities for all abilities. Explore Tennis Australia‑endorsed events taking place year‑round across Queensland.

Club focus: Cairns International Tennis Centre

Winner of Queensland’s Most Outstanding Club – Regional/Rural, the Cairns International Tennis Centre is a key destination for tennis in Far North Queensland. With 12 Plexi‑Cushion courts, Hot Shots Tennis for kids, coaching for all ages and regular competitions, the centre offers a relaxed, welcoming place for players to learn, play and stay active year‑round

