Be part of the story
From world-class tournaments to community celebrations, Queensland tennis events bring people together on and off the court.
Celebrating our people
Behind every match are the people who make it happen — the players, officials, volunteers and legends who shape Queensland tennis.
Ballkids celebrating with the wheelchair tennis winner at the 2026 Brisbane International
Gail Bates winner of volunteer achievement award at the Queensland Tennis Awards
Brisbane International crowd applauding
Volunteers hand out information at the Brisbane International
A representative from the Redland Bay Tennis Club accepts an award at the Queensland Tennis Awards
Queensland Tennis Awards 2025 winners on stage
- Ballkids and wheelchair winners
- Gail
- BI crowd
- Volunteers
- Redland QLD tennis awards
- winners on stage
Get involved
Queensland tennis is built on community. Discover ways to play, volunteer and connect with the game you love.