From first lessons to leadership, we support Queensland coaches with tools, training and opportunity.

A coach facilitates warm-up on tennis court

Start your coaching journey with Tennis Australia

We’re committed to growing and supporting Queensland’s coaching workforce. Through nationally accredited courses, local development programs and membership packages, we help coaches at every stage of their journey — from entry-level training to advanced accreditation and business development.

Continuous learning opportunities

Coaching with confidence becomes effortless when you're equipped with the latest insights and innovations in coaching best practice. 
 
We offer short courses, workshops and online modules to help you enhance your skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business. From practical tips for engaging kids and adults, to inclusive coaching guides and business development support — we’ve got you covered.

Looking for your next coaching job?

Explore new coaching roles and opportunities in your state. Looking to hire? Post a vacancy on Tennis Australia's Coaches Job Board.

Coach with young tennis players pointing racquets

Development programs for women coaches

Tennis Queensland proudly supports the national women and girls programs, designed to inspire and empower women coaches at every stage of their journey. Through professional development opportunities, scholarships and a strong network of passionate mentors, we’re helping women across Queensland build confidence, sharpen their knowledge and lead with impact — on and off the court.

Safeguarding is every coach’s responsibility

Every kid deserves to enjoy tennis in a positive, child-safe environment. Understand your role and key responsibilities to make sure our young players continue to shine.​

A female coach demonstrating backhand grip to a young student.