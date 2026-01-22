Coach resources
Start your coaching journey with Tennis Australia
We’re committed to growing and supporting Queensland’s coaching workforce. Through nationally accredited courses, local development programs and membership packages, we help coaches at every stage of their journey — from entry-level training to advanced accreditation and business development.
Continuous learning opportunities
Coaching with confidence becomes effortless when you're equipped with the latest insights and innovations in coaching best practice.
We offer short courses, workshops and online modules to help you enhance your skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business. From practical tips for engaging kids and adults, to inclusive coaching guides and business development support — we’ve got you covered.
Development programs for women coaches
Tennis Queensland proudly supports the national women and girls programs, designed to inspire and empower women coaches at every stage of their journey. Through professional development opportunities, scholarships and a strong network of passionate mentors, we’re helping women across Queensland build confidence, sharpen their knowledge and lead with impact — on and off the court.