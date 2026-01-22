The first step in Tennis Australia’s performance pathway introduces promising 10‑and‑under players to team‑based competition, guided coaching and the chance to connect with peers across the country.

This national program is designed to nurture skills, character and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.

In Queensland, the program begins with two to three comprehensive Development Camps each year – giving young athletes regular opportunities to learn, compete and progress.

Learn more about Super 10s with Tennis Australia.

Super 10s connects with the broader performance pathway, with many players also taking part in programs such as Junior Team Tennis, the Australian Junior Tour and national development squads.