Super 10s in Queensland
Where young Queensland players learn, compete and grow together – building confidence, skills and friendships that last beyond the court.
About Super 10s
The first step in Tennis Australia’s performance pathway introduces promising 10‑and‑under players to team‑based competition, guided coaching and the chance to connect with peers across the country.
This national program is designed to nurture skills, character and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.
In Queensland, the program begins with two to three comprehensive Development Camps each year – giving young athletes regular opportunities to learn, compete and progress.
Learn more about Super 10s with Tennis Australia.
Super 10s connects with the broader performance pathway, with many players also taking part in programs such as Junior Team Tennis, the Australian Junior Tour and national development squads.
Development camps
To support ongoing development throughout the year, dedicated Green Ball State Development Camps will be led by the Tennis Australia Talent Team in Queensland.
Dates and times
Saturday 30 May: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Sunday 31 May: 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
Eligibility
Players must be 10 years old during the camp and must not turn 11 before the camp begins
Eligible birth years: 2015, 2016, 2017 or 2018
Selection criteria
Selections are based on a combination of performance & development:
JDS Green Ball Results
Consistency, competitiveness, and progression across JDS Green Ball events.
2026 J250 Ashley Cooper Age Championships (16–19 April)
Performance at this event, semi-finalists will be selected for the Super 10’s State Camp in May.
2016 Birth Year – Returning Players
Players born in 2016 who attended the Super 10’s program in 2025 will be strongly considered, given their eligibility for the 2027 AO Super 10’s Camp.
Capacity: The camp is strictly capped at 32 players to ensure high-quality coaching and court time.
We are now inviting coaches and players to submit an expression of interest to be involved in the Super 10’s Green Ball State Development Camps.
State of Origin team-based matchplay
The State of Origin–style events will remain in 2026 for eligible players in their 10th and 9th birth year:
Dedicated weekends of inter-state fixtures (NSW vs QLD) in Term 4
These events reward pathway engagement and provide a fun, motivating state-versus-state team based competitive experience.
The Qld Talent Development Manager will confirm specific formats and hosting arrangements.
Readiness guidelines
To get the most out of Super 10s, players should already have experience with green‑ball match play and be confident competing in a structured environment. As a guide, players are generally able to:
rally consistently from the baseline
serve with reasonable success
play full points and understand basic scoring
move the ball around the court with purpose
show positive attitude, effort and sportsmanship
demonstrate independence on court.
If you’re unsure whether your child is ready, speak with their private coach for guidance.
Contact us
If you would like support with your registration or more information, please reach out.