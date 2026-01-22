Our partners
Our partners and sponsors play a vital role in helping Tennis Queensland grow the game and create inclusive, thriving communities across the state.
Supporting tennis across Queensland
Tennis Queensland would like to thank our dedicated partners and sponsors for supporting us in delivering and growing tennis in communities throughout Queensland. Their commitment helps us provide opportunities for players of all ages and abilities, ensuring the sport remains accessible and inclusive.
Together these partnerships enable investment in facilities, participation programs and pathways that nurture talent and strengthen community engagement. By working alongside organisations that share our vision, we can continue to build a thriving tennis culture across the state.
Friends of Tennis
We thank all levels of government for their continued support of tennis in Queensland. Their commitment ensures that the sport continues to thrive across communities, reaching players of all ages and abilities.
These valuable partnerships play an important role in growing the sport through investment in facilities, women and girls participation, digital enablement, community engagement and grassroots programs. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive future for tennis in Queensland.