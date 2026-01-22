Open tournaments

Compete in Open events across Queensland – chase the win, climb the Money Race rankings and progress towards the Australian Progress Series.

Browse all tournaments Visit Queensland Money Race
Male player swinging for a tennis ball

Where competitive tennis steps up

Open tournaments are sanctioned events for players aged 13 and over. They offer prize money, ranking points and a pathway into national‑level tennis through Tennis Australia’s competitive structure.

These events sit within the Competitive Pathway, bridging the gap between junior development and elite performance. For players chasing national exposure, Open tournaments are the proving ground. 
 
Many events also form part of the Tennis Australia Progress Series, giving players the chance to earn points and prize money across a national calendar.

Queensland Money Race

Queensland’s top players battle across a year of Open Singles events – every dollar earned pushing them closer to the finals on one of the biggest stages in Australian tennis.

Visit Queensland Money Race
Queensland Money Race female finalists holding cheque and trophy

Find a tournament near you

The Competitive Play Calendar offers level‑based playing opportunities for all abilities. Explore Tennis Australia‑endorsed events taking place year‑round across Queensland.

All QLD tournaments Junior tournaments
Female Queensland State players celebrating