Open tournaments are sanctioned events for players aged 13 and over. They offer prize money, ranking points and a pathway into national‑level tennis through Tennis Australia’s competitive structure.

These events sit within the Competitive Pathway, bridging the gap between junior development and elite performance. For players chasing national exposure, Open tournaments are the proving ground.



Many events also form part of the Tennis Australia Progress Series, giving players the chance to earn points and prize money across a national calendar.