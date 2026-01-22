Serving our community
We support Queensland communities through tennis by creating opportunities, promoting wellbeing and delivering inclusive programs across clubs, schools and regions.
Community projects
Women Leaders in Tennis
Tennis Queensland’s flagship program empowers women and girls to take on leadership roles across clubs, coaching and governance. Through workshops, mentoring and graduation events held across the state, participants build confidence and skills to shape the future of tennis in their communities.
Tennis in state schools
We partner with schools to embed tennis in education, creating pathways for young people and strengthening grassroots participation. Programs delivered through the Queensland Tennis Centre and regional hubs ensure students can access tennis as part of their learning journey, supported by facility funding and local community partnerships.
Inclusion and diversity
Inclusive programs
Tennis Queensland delivers initiatives designed to make tennis accessible for everyone. This includes programs for people with intellectual disabilities (PWII), players who are blind or have low vision (BLV) and participants who are deaf or hard of hearing (DHoH).
These initiatives provide tailored coaching, competitions and community events, breaking down barriers and ensuring that all Queenslanders can enjoy the sport.
Club development & support
Affiliation benefits
Affiliated clubs benefit from tailored support in governance, operations, match play, government relations and facility growth. This ensures clubs remain strong, sustainable and able to deliver tennis to their communities.
Grants & funding
Tennis Queensland assists clubs in accessing grants and funding opportunities, including state government programs, the Gambling Community Benefit Fund and local council initiatives. These resources help clubs upgrade facilities, expand programs and better serve their members.
National programs
Queensland’s initiatives complement Tennis Australia’s national inclusion programs, including First Nations tennis, Wheelchair tennis, LGBTQIA+ tennis and All Abilities tennis, as well as broader sustainability and community frameworks.
For more information, visit Tennis Australia’s Serving Our Community.