About the league 

The Logan Tennis League offers weekly fixtures for juniors and adults across multiple divisions. Matches are played at participating Logan clubs, with grading based on UTR and team performance.  
  
Players can also be selected for representative events including the Queensland State League Final, Duncan Thompson Cup and Alder Cup. 

Eligibility and league criteria 

Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.  
  
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.  
  
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline. 

Competition schedule and formats 

Junior fixture s

Season Entry deadline Grading date Season start Finals Non-playing dates
Season 1 Sun 16 Feb Tue 20 Feb Sat 1 Mar Sat 24 May 5, 12, 19 April
Season 2 Sun 25 May Thu 29 May Sat 7 June Sat 30 Aug 28 June, 5 & 12 July
Season 3 Sun 24 Aug Thu 28 Aug Sat 6 Sept  28-29 Nov 20 & 27 Sept, 4 Oct

Thursday night adult fixtures 

Season Entry deadline Grading date Season start Finals Non-playing dates
Season 1 Sun 16 Feb Thu 20 Feb Thu 27 Feb Thu 22 May 10 & 17 April
Season 2 Sun 25 May Thu 29 May Thu 5 June Thu 28 Aug 3 June, 10 July
Season 3 Sun 24 Aug Thu 28 Aug Thu 11 Sept Thu 4 Dec 25 Sept, 2 Oct

Resources

Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre. 

