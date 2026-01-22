Logan Tennis League
Play locally, compete consistently. Logan’s junior and adult fixtures run year-round across multiple divisions and formats.
About the league
The Logan Tennis League offers weekly fixtures for juniors and adults across multiple divisions. Matches are played at participating Logan clubs, with grading based on UTR and team performance.
Players can also be selected for representative events including the Queensland State League Final, Duncan Thompson Cup and Alder Cup.
Eligibility and league criteria
Players should be members of a participating Tennis Queensland affiliated club. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators.
The league is endorsed by Tennis Queensland and run using League Manager software. All eligible fixture results automatically feed into UTR, helping players track and improve their rating through regular matchplay.
To enter, speak with your club coordinator or league organiser to register your team before the season deadline.
Competition schedule and formats
Junior fixture s
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Season start
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Tue 20 Feb
|Sat 1 Mar
|Sat 24 May
|5, 12, 19 April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Thu 29 May
|Sat 7 June
|Sat 30 Aug
|28 June, 5 & 12 July
|Season 3
|Sun 24 Aug
|Thu 28 Aug
|Sat 6 Sept
|28-29 Nov
|20 & 27 Sept, 4 Oct
Thursday night adult fixtures
|Season
|Entry deadline
|Grading date
|Season start
|Finals
|Non-playing dates
|Season 1
|Sun 16 Feb
|Thu 20 Feb
|Thu 27 Feb
|Thu 22 May
|10 & 17 April
|Season 2
|Sun 25 May
|Thu 29 May
|Thu 5 June
|Thu 28 Aug
|3 June, 10 July
|Season 3
|Sun 24 Aug
|Thu 28 Aug
|Thu 11 Sept
|Thu 4 Dec
|25 Sept, 2 Oct
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers. Fixtures, results and ladders are available via the Match Centre.