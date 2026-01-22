Emerging Leaders Program
A structured pathway for young leaders to gain hands‑on experience, build industry skills and grow their future in tennis.
Start your journey in tennis
The Emerging Leaders Program introduces young people to the diverse career pathways available in tennis — from coaching and officiating to event management and club leadership.
Through three progressive phases, participants gain real-world experience, complete accredited training and contribute meaningfully to their local tennis communities.
Program structure
The Emerging Leaders Program is delivered in three phases. Each phase builds on the last, offering deeper learning, practical experience and leadership development.
Phase 1 – Introduction to the industry
Explore key areas of the tennis industry through short online courses, foundational workshops and supervised event experience.
Course content
- Online Participation Coaching Course
- Online Officiating Course
- Online Intro to Tournaments & Events workshop
- 4 x Court Supervisor/Tournament Assistant roles (must be Regional or Sanctioned events)
Eligibility
- 14 years or older
- Affiliated with a Tennis Queensland club (as a member, committee, coach or player)
- Willingness to progress in the tennis industry
- Agreement to program Terms & Conditions
Phase 2 – Expand your knowledge
Deepen your skills in coaching, officiating and tournament management through blended learning and hands-on delivery of club or regional outcomes.
Course content
- Trainee Coaching Course (fully subsidised)
- Officiating Workshop (in-person)
- Tournament Director Workshop (in-person)
- Regional or Club Project
- Regional Assembly Presentation
Eligibility
- 16 years or older
- Completed Phase 1 or TA Participation Coaching Course
- Holds an active Blue Card
- Affiliated with a Tennis Queensland club
- Willingness to progress in the tennis industry
- Agreement to program Terms & Conditions
Phase 3 – Specialise in the industry
Access tailored opportunities for personal growth, professional development and industry immersion through advanced workshops, mentoring and leadership experience.
Course content
Structured around two pivotal program components — primary and secondary.
- Primary – further develops learnings and experiences from Phase 2
- Secondary – participants select journey based on personal interest and strengths
Eligibility
- 16 years or older
- Completed Phase 2 or Trainee Coaching Course
- Affiliated with a Tennis Queensland club
- Willingness to progress in the tennis industry
- Agreement to program Terms & Conditions
Frequently asked questions
You can start Phase 1 at 14 years old. Phase 2 and Phase 3 require you to be 16 years or older.
No. The program is open to players, volunteers, committee members and anyone involved with a Tennis Queensland venue.
You’ll complete nationally recognised training in coaching and officiating, and receive a certificate and reference letter upon graduation.
Yes — the program is delivered across Queensland, including Metro Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and regional areas.
The program is inclusive and values commitment over experience. Applications are reviewed based on eligibility and motivation.
Yes. Many graduates go on to coach, officiate, run events or take on leadership roles in their clubs and communities.